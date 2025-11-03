Raith Rovers’ Dylan Easton hits back at ‘diver’ claims and reveals why he couldn’t protest penalty call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers’ Dylan Easton hits back at ‘diver’ claims and reveals why he couldn’t protest penalty call

Easton was booked for simulation during the Stark's Park side's 1-1 draw with Morton.

A smiling Dylan Easton before Raith played St Johnstone.
Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton was at the centre of two controversial moments against Morton. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Dylan Easton insists he is no ‘diver’ after revealing he feared being sent-off in Raith Rovers’ draw with Morton.

The fans’ favourite was booked by referee Colin Steven for simulation in the first-half when it appeared he had been caught in the tackle just outside the area.

And then, with Raith still 1-0 in front in the second-half, Steven waved play on after Morton full-back Aaron Comrie wrapped his arms around Easton as he attempted to latch onto a loose ball in the box.

Easton has confessed he was worried he could get a second yellow card and had to get skipper Scott Brown to ask Steven why he did not award a spot-kick.

Dylan Easton and Aaron Comrie tussle for the ball during Raith Rovers' win over Morton at Cappielow in September.
Raith Rovers’ Dylan Easton (centre, right) and Morton defender Aaron Comrie were involved in a controversial flashpoint. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

In the end, the two flashpoints proved crucial as Kris Moore cancelled out Jack Hamilton’s opening goal with a dramatic injury-time leveller.

“I said it to the boys, what was going through my mind at the time was, ‘he’s going to book me again for diving’,” said Easton.

“The first one was borderline embarrassing. It’s a stonewall free-kick. Their boy to me said he thought he got booked.

“But I couldn’t speak to [the referee]. I tried to get Broony (Brown) to ask why he booked me, and he said he thought it was a dive from his angle.

“Then the second one, I turned to go and get the ball. I thought I could keep it still alive in the box. Their defender just rag-dolled me to the floor.

Easton: ‘I was frustrated’

“At that time, I was honestly thinking he was going to book me again for diving.

“I was frustrated. I felt like he was on my back all game.

“He said that from the other players’ reactions, he didn’t think it was a penalty. But you’ve got to make a decision by looking and seeing what you see.”

Easton fears incidents like the two against Morton could feed into the reputation he has in some supporters’ eyes that he plays for fouls and penalties.

“I think it’s just the player I am,” he added. “I like to suck players in and get them one V one in the box. If they dangle a leg, why would I not go down?

Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton raises one clenched fist in the air in celebration.
A goal from Dylan Easton sent Raith Rovers on their way to their recent victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“The one on the edge of the box, I’ve shifted away from the boy and I’ve got a big, massive bruise up my leg.

“I expected a free-kick. Then I turned around and he’s booked me.

“You can probably hear it in every game that we play now. The fans are getting on my case, calling me a diving this and a diving that.

“I don’t feel like I dive. I feel like there’s been contact, especially on Saturday, every single foul I got I felt like there was contact.

“But with the two important ones, I feel like I could have got a penalty.”

