Raith Rovers’ Dylan Easton hits back at ‘diver’ claims and reveals why he couldn’t protest penalty call

Dylan Easton insists he is no ‘diver’ after revealing he feared being sent-off in Raith Rovers’ draw with Morton.

The fans’ favourite was booked by referee Colin Steven for simulation in the first-half when it appeared he had been caught in the tackle just outside the area.

And then, with Raith still 1-0 in front in the second-half, Steven waved play on after Morton full-back Aaron Comrie wrapped his arms around Easton as he attempted to latch onto a loose ball in the box.

Easton has confessed he was worried he could get a second yellow card and had to get skipper Scott Brown to ask Steven why he did not award a spot-kick.

In the end, the two flashpoints proved crucial as Kris Moore cancelled out Jack Hamilton’s opening goal with a dramatic injury-time leveller.

“I said it to the boys, what was going through my mind at the time was, ‘he’s going to book me again for diving’,” said Easton.

“The first one was borderline embarrassing. It’s a stonewall free-kick. Their boy to me said he thought he got booked.

“But I couldn’t speak to [the referee]. I tried to get Broony (Brown) to ask why he booked me, and he said he thought it was a dive from his angle.

“Then the second one, I turned to go and get the ball. I thought I could keep it still alive in the box. Their defender just rag-dolled me to the floor.

Easton: ‘I was frustrated’

“At that time, I was honestly thinking he was going to book me again for diving.

“I was frustrated. I felt like he was on my back all game.

“He said that from the other players’ reactions, he didn’t think it was a penalty. But you’ve got to make a decision by looking and seeing what you see.”

Easton fears incidents like the two against Morton could feed into the reputation he has in some supporters’ eyes that he plays for fouls and penalties.

“I think it’s just the player I am,” he added. “I like to suck players in and get them one V one in the box. If they dangle a leg, why would I not go down?

“The one on the edge of the box, I’ve shifted away from the boy and I’ve got a big, massive bruise up my leg.

“I expected a free-kick. Then I turned around and he’s booked me.

“You can probably hear it in every game that we play now. The fans are getting on my case, calling me a diving this and a diving that.

“I don’t feel like I dive. I feel like there’s been contact, especially on Saturday, every single foul I got I felt like there was contact.

“But with the two important ones, I feel like I could have got a penalty.”