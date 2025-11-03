Decision made on Dunfermline Athletic clash with Partick Thistle as new date revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decision made on Dunfermline Athletic clash with Partick Thistle as new date revealed

The Pars will again have players away on international duty this month.

By Iain Collin
John Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
John Tod is one of the Dunfermline players who will be away on international duty. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline Athletic’s league clash with Partick Thistle has been postponed due to international call-ups.

It is the third time the Pars have had a Championship game rearranged this season due to the number of players going away with their countries.

Meetings with Ayr United in September and Airdrie last month were both rescheduled.

The rules state that matches can be called off if three or more players are away on international duty.

Alfons Amade gets on the ball for Dunfermline Athletic.
Alfons Amade is another Dunfermline player expected to be called up for international duty. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It is understood John Tod is to be included in the Scotland U/19s squad for a triple-header with Latvia, Lithuania and rivals England.

With all the ties taking place in Lithuania, they make up Group 8 in the qualifiers for the European Under-19 Championship, with two teams to progress to the ‘elite round’ after playing each other once.

Northern Ireland U/21 pair Shea Kearney and Mason Munn are also set to be included in Tommy Wright’s squad for Euro qualifiers against Latvia and Greece.

With the possibility of further call-ups for the likes of Alfons Amade, Jefferson Caceres, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Andrew Tod, with Scotland U/21s playing Gibraltar and Bulgaria, Dunfermline are expected to be well represented on the international scene this month.

The encounter with Partick – originally planned for November 15 – will now go ahead at Firhill on Tuesday November 25.

How will Dunfermline cope with new schedule?

That means it will slot in between the home clash with Morton on Saturday November 22 and the Scottish Cup tie with Queen of the South a week later.

Manager Neil Lennon was upset with the rescheduling of the recent trip to face Airdrie when some players returning to Scotland from international duty already had a tight turnaround for the Fife derby the previous Friday.

However, the Fifers went on to beat the Diamonds 4-0 after also taking the derby spoils against Raith Rovers with a 2-0 victory.

They then ran out of steam in the 3-2 defeat away to Ross County the following weekend when they found themselves two goals down after just three minutes.

On this occasion, the rearranged game falls between two home matches and the international players will enjoy an extra day to recover from their travels before facing Morton on the Saturday.

