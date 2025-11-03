Decision made on Dunfermline Athletic clash with Partick Thistle as new date revealed

Dunfermline Athletic’s league clash with Partick Thistle has been postponed due to international call-ups.

It is the third time the Pars have had a Championship game rearranged this season due to the number of players going away with their countries.

Meetings with Ayr United in September and Airdrie last month were both rescheduled.

The rules state that matches can be called off if three or more players are away on international duty.

It is understood John Tod is to be included in the Scotland U/19s squad for a triple-header with Latvia, Lithuania and rivals England.

With all the ties taking place in Lithuania, they make up Group 8 in the qualifiers for the European Under-19 Championship, with two teams to progress to the ‘elite round’ after playing each other once.

Northern Ireland U/21 pair Shea Kearney and Mason Munn are also set to be included in Tommy Wright’s squad for Euro qualifiers against Latvia and Greece.

With the possibility of further call-ups for the likes of Alfons Amade, Jefferson Caceres, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Andrew Tod, with Scotland U/21s playing Gibraltar and Bulgaria, Dunfermline are expected to be well represented on the international scene this month.

The encounter with Partick – originally planned for November 15 – will now go ahead at Firhill on Tuesday November 25.

How will Dunfermline cope with new schedule?

That means it will slot in between the home clash with Morton on Saturday November 22 and the Scottish Cup tie with Queen of the South a week later.

Manager Neil Lennon was upset with the rescheduling of the recent trip to face Airdrie when some players returning to Scotland from international duty already had a tight turnaround for the Fife derby the previous Friday.

However, the Fifers went on to beat the Diamonds 4-0 after also taking the derby spoils against Raith Rovers with a 2-0 victory.

They then ran out of steam in the 3-2 defeat away to Ross County the following weekend when they found themselves two goals down after just three minutes.

On this occasion, the rearranged game falls between two home matches and the international players will enjoy an extra day to recover from their travels before facing Morton on the Saturday.