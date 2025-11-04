Callum Fordyce sees specialist on shoulder injury as Raith Rovers wait for treatment timeline

Raith Rovers are awaiting expert medical advice after Callum Fordyce was sent to see a specialist over his shoulder injury.

The defender was dealt the devastating blow in training last week in the build-up to Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Morton.

The 33-year-old suffered a painful dislocated shoulder after colliding with a pitch-side advertising hoarding at Stark’s Park.

He is now sweating over the length of his likely rehabilitation.

The expectation is the former Airdrie and Dunfermline stopper will require surgery, and he could go under the knife later this week.

However, the Stark’s Park outfit are waiting to find out the true extent of the damage done to Fordyce’s joint.

The player visited a specialist on Monday morning, with fears that the surrounding muscles and ligaments will have been affected by the injury.

Raith now expect to receive the medic’s report on Tuesday or Wednesday before getting a better idea of Fordyce’s recovery timescale.

What appears certain, however, is that the player will be sidelined for months in another blow to Barry Robson’s squad.

Striker Lewis Vaughan is currently out of action with a problematic hamstring injury, whilst Richard Chin is expected to miss three months due to a knee issue.

Barry Robson: Fordyce ‘out for months’

Meanwhile, Shaun Byrne’s sore back prevented him from featuring against Morton at the weekend, with Lewis Stevenson also failing to reappear after the half-time break due to a hamstring injury.

It meant Rovers were unable to name a full complement of substitutes as they succumbed to a late leveller from their Greenock visitors.

Robson said: “We’ve lost Callum Fordyce. He went into an advertising board and he’s done his shoulder. He’s going to be out for a few months.

“Shaun Byrne has been struggling for the last month or two, Lewis (Stevenson) has hurt is hamstring, obviously Vonny (Vaughan) is still not fit, and we’ve got Richard Chin as well.

“So, that’s where we’re at right now.”