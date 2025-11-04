Callum Fordyce sees specialist on shoulder injury as Raith Rovers wait for treatment timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Fordyce sees specialist on shoulder injury as Raith Rovers wait for treatment timeline

The defender suffered a dislocated shoulder in a training ground accident last week.

By Iain Collin
Callum Fordyce, wearing glasses, before a Raith Rovers game.
Raith Rovers defender Callum Fordyce is facing a lengthy time on the sidelines. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are awaiting expert medical advice after Callum Fordyce was sent to see a specialist over his shoulder injury.

The defender was dealt the devastating blow in training last week in the build-up to Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Morton.

The 33-year-old suffered a painful dislocated shoulder after colliding with a pitch-side advertising hoarding at Stark’s Park.

He is now sweating over the length of his likely rehabilitation.

The expectation is the former Airdrie and Dunfermline stopper will require surgery, and he could go under the knife later this week.

 

However, the Stark’s Park outfit are waiting to find out the true extent of the damage done to Fordyce’s joint.

The player visited a specialist on Monday morning, with fears that the surrounding muscles and ligaments will have been affected by the injury.

Raith now expect to receive the medic’s report on Tuesday or Wednesday before getting a better idea of Fordyce’s recovery timescale.

What appears certain, however, is that the player will be sidelined for months in another blow to Barry Robson’s squad.

Striker Lewis Vaughan is currently out of action with a problematic hamstring injury, whilst Richard Chin is expected to miss three months due to a knee issue.

Barry Robson: Fordyce ‘out for months’

Meanwhile, Shaun Byrne’s sore back prevented him from featuring against Morton at the weekend, with Lewis Stevenson also failing to reappear after the half-time break due to a hamstring injury.

It meant Rovers were unable to name a full complement of substitutes as they succumbed to a late leveller from their Greenock visitors.

Robson said: “We’ve lost Callum Fordyce. He went into an advertising board and he’s done his shoulder. He’s going to be out for a few months.

“Shaun Byrne has been struggling for the last month or two, Lewis (Stevenson) has hurt is hamstring, obviously Vonny (Vaughan) is still not fit, and we’ve got Richard Chin as well.

“So, that’s where we’re at right now.”

Conversation