Barney Stewart’s hotel mix-up and 75-mile race against time to become Dunfermline Athletic’s goal hero

Having netted the match-winner in Dunfermline’s 1-0 victory against Ayr United and collected the man-of-the-match award, it seemed like the perfect Friday night for Barney Stewart.

Instead, however, it was just another indication of how he seems to thrive on chaotic preparations.

After scoring a spectacular opener in the recent Fife derby victory over Raith Rovers, the on-loan Falkirk striker revealed a litany of pre-match problems.

He went from waking up to find his car clamped the day before the game to being out of pocket due to unpaid car tax and then being late for a training session in which he performed poorly.

The overhead kick – his first goal for the club – that sent the Pars on their way to taking the derby spoils certainly made up for it.

And, again, he got things all wrong off the pitch on Friday before redeeming himself in the 90 minutes at Somerset Park.

Members of the Dunfermline squad had been instructed to rendezvous at the Dakota Hotel at Eurocentral beside the M8 motorway between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

However, Stewart instead travelled from his home in Edinburgh to the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry.

By the time he had realised his mistake, the 21-year-old was forced to make his own way to the Dunfermline pre-match meal – in Troon, 75 miles away.

Stewart repays Neil Lennon’s selection call

After battling the Friday afternoon traffic, it is understood the marksman was half an hour late.

Manager Neil Lennon could easily have decided to drop Stewart from his original team selection for disciplinary reasons.

However, he was rewarded for allowing the youngster some slack when Stewart headed in the winning goal from Matty Todd’s cross three minutes from the interval at Somerset Park.

It was a third goal in as many games for Stewart, who was instantly under pressure to deliver for the Pars after arriving on loan from bitter rivals Falkirk in late September.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, team-mate and captain Chris Hamilton said: “[Barney] has been good, he’s been really good. He’s a breath of fresh air.

“He was about two hours late for pre-match because he went to the wrong hotel and then got stuck in traffic.

“So, he’ll be happy. He was trying to bargain with us and saying if he scored a couple would he get away with the fine!

“But I’m delighted for him. He works so hard up there [in attack] and does the work that maybe people don’t see that helps us so much as a team.

“So, for him to get his goal, it’ll keep him happy that he’s ticking away at the goals as well.”