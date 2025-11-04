Barney Stewart’s hotel mix-up and 75-mile race against time to become Dunfermline Athletic’s goal hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Barney Stewart’s hotel mix-up and 75-mile race against time to become Dunfermline Athletic’s goal hero

The on-loan Falkirk striker was the Pars' match-winner against Ayr United.

Dunfermline striker Barney Stewart with the man-of-the-match award from the win over Ayr United.
Barney Stewart's preparations for Dunfermline's clash with Ayr United were not ideal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Having netted the match-winner in Dunfermline’s 1-0 victory against Ayr United and collected the man-of-the-match award, it seemed like the perfect Friday night for Barney Stewart.

Instead, however, it was just another indication of how he seems to thrive on chaotic preparations.

After scoring a spectacular opener in the recent Fife derby victory over Raith Rovers, the on-loan Falkirk striker revealed a litany of pre-match problems.

He went from waking up to find his car clamped the day before the game to being out of pocket due to unpaid car tax and then being late for a training session in which he performed poorly.

Barney Stewart (right) heads in Dunfermline’s winner against Ayr United. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

The overhead kick – his first goal for the club – that sent the Pars on their way to taking the derby spoils certainly made up for it.

And, again, he got things all wrong off the pitch on Friday before redeeming himself in the 90 minutes at Somerset Park.

Members of the Dunfermline squad had been instructed to rendezvous at the Dakota Hotel at Eurocentral beside the M8 motorway between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

However, Stewart instead travelled from his home in Edinburgh to the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry.

By the time he had realised his mistake, the 21-year-old was forced to make his own way to the Dunfermline pre-match meal – in Troon, 75 miles away.

Stewart repays Neil Lennon’s selection call

After battling the Friday afternoon traffic, it is understood the marksman was half an hour late.

Manager Neil Lennon could easily have decided to drop Stewart from his original team selection for disciplinary reasons.

However, he was rewarded for allowing the youngster some slack when Stewart headed in the winning goal from Matty Todd’s cross three minutes from the interval at Somerset Park.

It was a third goal in as many games for Stewart, who was instantly under pressure to deliver for the Pars after arriving on loan from bitter rivals Falkirk in late September.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, team-mate and captain Chris Hamilton said: “[Barney] has been good, he’s been really good. He’s a breath of fresh air.

Barney Stewart is congratulated by his Dunfermline Athletic team-mates after his winner against Ayr United.
Barney Stewart (second from right) is congratulated by his Dunfermline team-mates after his winner against Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“He was about two hours late for pre-match because he went to the wrong hotel and then got stuck in traffic.

“So, he’ll be happy. He was trying to bargain with us and saying if he scored a couple would he get away with the fine!

“But I’m delighted for him. He works so hard up there [in attack] and does the work that maybe people don’t see that helps us so much as a team.

“So, for him to get his goal, it’ll keep him happy that he’s ticking away at the goals as well.”

More from Football

Callum Fordyce, wearing glasses, before a Raith Rovers game.
Callum Fordyce sees specialist on shoulder injury as Raith Rovers wait for treatment timeline
How big a transfer spend will Mark Ogren allow Jim Goodwin to make?
The vital Dundee United ‘trust’ factor after Mark Ogren transfer vow
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley reveals Dundee tactical failure led to Hearts hammering
Simo Valakari celebrates a St Johnstone goal.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb gives huge Simo Valakari contract update
2
Caelan Kole-Cadamarteri was the Scotland hero
Son of Dundee United Scottish Cup winner bags Scotland HAT-TRICK as U/17 Euros dream…
Jim Goodwin at Ibrox.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must get 1 key area spot on at Hearts
Dundee boss Steven Pressley
LEE WILKIE: Where is Dundee's Plan B?
5
John Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Decision made on Dunfermline Athletic clash with Partick Thistle as new date revealed
Toby Steward throws the ball out.
Portsmouth chief opens up on Toby Steward St Johnstone loan 'frustration' and plans for…
A smiling Dylan Easton before Raith played St Johnstone.
Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton hits back at 'diver' claims and reveals why he couldn't…

Conversation