Dundee, United and St Johnstone starlets in Scotland U/21 squad – but Dunfermline ace is snubbed

Clubs from right across Tayside and Fife will be represented at Scotland U/21 level this month after the latest squad was announced.
There is a first-ever call-up for St Johnstone wide man Taylor Steven, who is currently on loan at Arbroath, in Scot Gemmill’s selection.
And players from Dundee, Dundee United and Dunfermline join the Saints youngster in the set-up for games against Gibraltar and Bulgaria.
However, there is no place in the squad for Pars’ on-form Andrew Tod, who already has 10 goals to his name from just 15 appearances this season.
Dundee defender Luke Graham has again made the cut after scoring his first international goal against Azerbaijan in his fourth cap last month.
He could line up alongside United rival Sam Cleall-Harding, who also grabbed his maiden strike for the team in the dramatic 3-3 draw against Azerbaijan.
Tannadice team-mate Ruaridh Adams, who is currently out on loan at East Fife, is one of three goalkeepers in the squad.
No place for on-form Dunfermline striker
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen will again represent Dunfermline but will serve a one-match suspension following his controversial red card in Baku.
His Pars colleague, Tod, has been in impressive form and is a regular starter for Neil Lennon’s side so far this season, but has been surprisingly overlooked.
Gemmill’s side, who ran up a record 12-0 victory over Gibraltar at Dens Park last month, have a double-header as they bid to keep alive their qualifying hopes for the UEFA Under-21 Championship.
They take on Gibraltar away from home on Saturday, November 15, before hosting Bulgaria at Fir Park on Tuesday, November 18.
Scotland U/21 squad
Goalkeepers
Ruairidh Adams, Dundee United (on loan to East Fife)
Rory Mahady, Leeds United
Liam McFarlane, Heart of Midlothian (on loan to Alloa Athletic)
Defenders
Matthew Anderson, KV Kortrijk
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Dunfermline Athletic
Sam Cleall-Harding, Dundee United
Colby Donovan, Celtic
Luke Graham, Dundee
Ben McPherson, Celtic (on loan to Partick Thistle)
Connor Allan, Falkirk
Midfielders
Kristi Montgomery, Blackburn Rovers
Kyle Ure, Celtic (on loan to Ayr United)
David Watson, Kilmarnock
Daniel Kelly, Millwall
Taylor Steven, St Johnstone
Ethan Sutherland, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Forwards
Rory Wilson, Aston Villa
Emilio Lawrence, Manchester City
Ryan One, Sheffield United
Dire Mebude, KVC Westerlo
James Wilson, Heart of Midlothian
