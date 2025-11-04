Dundee, United and St Johnstone starlets in Scotland U/21 squad – but Dunfermline ace is snubbed

Clubs from right across Tayside and Fife will be represented at Scotland U/21 level this month after the latest squad was announced.

There is a first-ever call-up for St Johnstone wide man Taylor Steven, who is currently on loan at Arbroath, in Scot Gemmill’s selection.

And players from Dundee, Dundee United and Dunfermline join the Saints youngster in the set-up for games against Gibraltar and Bulgaria.

However, there is no place in the squad for Pars’ on-form Andrew Tod, who already has 10 goals to his name from just 15 appearances this season.

Dundee defender Luke Graham has again made the cut after scoring his first international goal against Azerbaijan in his fourth cap last month.

He could line up alongside United rival Sam Cleall-Harding, who also grabbed his maiden strike for the team in the dramatic 3-3 draw against Azerbaijan.

Tannadice team-mate Ruaridh Adams, who is currently out on loan at East Fife, is one of three goalkeepers in the squad.

No place for on-form Dunfermline striker

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen will again represent Dunfermline but will serve a one-match suspension following his controversial red card in Baku.

His Pars colleague, Tod, has been in impressive form and is a regular starter for Neil Lennon’s side so far this season, but has been surprisingly overlooked.

Gemmill’s side, who ran up a record 12-0 victory over Gibraltar at Dens Park last month, have a double-header as they bid to keep alive their qualifying hopes for the UEFA Under-21 Championship.

They take on Gibraltar away from home on Saturday, November 15, before hosting Bulgaria at Fir Park on Tuesday, November 18.

Scotland U/21 squad

Goalkeepers

Ruairidh Adams, Dundee United (on loan to East Fife)

Rory Mahady, Leeds United

Liam McFarlane, Heart of Midlothian (on loan to Alloa Athletic)

Defenders

Matthew Anderson, KV Kortrijk

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Dunfermline Athletic

Sam Cleall-Harding, Dundee United

Colby Donovan, Celtic

Luke Graham, Dundee

Ben McPherson, Celtic (on loan to Partick Thistle)

Connor Allan, Falkirk

Midfielders

Kristi Montgomery, Blackburn Rovers

Kyle Ure, Celtic (on loan to Ayr United)

David Watson, Kilmarnock

Daniel Kelly, Millwall

Taylor Steven, St Johnstone

Ethan Sutherland, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Forwards

Rory Wilson, Aston Villa

Emilio Lawrence, Manchester City

Ryan One, Sheffield United

Dire Mebude, KVC Westerlo

James Wilson, Heart of Midlothian