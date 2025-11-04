Dundee, United and St Johnstone starlets in Scotland U/21 squad – but Dunfermline ace is snubbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee, United and St Johnstone starlets in Scotland U/21 squad – but Dunfermline ace is snubbed

The young Scots face Gibraltar and Bulgaria later this month.

By Iain Collin
Luke Graham arm in arm with Scotland U/21 team-mates.
Luke Graham lines up at Dens Park ahead of Scotland U/21s' 12-goal demolition of Gibraltar. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Clubs from right across Tayside and Fife will be represented at Scotland U/21 level this month after the latest squad was announced.

There is a first-ever call-up for St Johnstone wide man Taylor Steven, who is currently on loan at Arbroath, in Scot Gemmill’s selection.

And players from Dundee, Dundee United and Dunfermline join the Saints youngster in the set-up for games against Gibraltar and Bulgaria.

Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen plays a pass along the ground for Scotland U/21s.
Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen was sent-off in his last appearance for Scotland U/21s. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

However, there is no place in the squad for Pars’ on-form Andrew Tod, who already has 10 goals to his name from just 15 appearances this season.

Dundee defender Luke Graham has again made the cut after scoring his first international goal against Azerbaijan in his fourth cap last month.

He could line up alongside United rival Sam Cleall-Harding, who also grabbed his maiden strike for the team in the dramatic 3-3 draw against Azerbaijan.

Tannadice team-mate Ruaridh Adams, who is currently out on loan at East Fife, is one of three goalkeepers in the squad.

No place for on-form Dunfermline striker

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen will again represent Dunfermline but will serve a one-match suspension following his controversial red card in Baku.

His Pars colleague, Tod, has been in impressive form and is a regular starter for Neil Lennon’s side so far this season, but has been surprisingly overlooked.

Gemmill’s side, who ran up a record 12-0 victory over Gibraltar at Dens Park last month, have a double-header as they bid to keep alive their qualifying hopes for the UEFA Under-21 Championship.

They take on Gibraltar away from home on Saturday, November 15, before hosting Bulgaria at Fir Park on Tuesday, November 18.

Dundee United’s Sam Cleall-Harding is back in the Scotland U/21s squad. Image: Shutterstock.

Scotland U/21 squad

Goalkeepers 

Ruairidh Adams, Dundee United (on loan to East Fife)
Rory Mahady, Leeds United
Liam McFarlane, Heart of Midlothian (on loan to Alloa Athletic)

Defenders

Matthew Anderson, KV Kortrijk
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Dunfermline Athletic
Sam Cleall-Harding, Dundee United
Colby Donovan, Celtic
Luke Graham, Dundee
Ben McPherson, Celtic (on loan to Partick Thistle)
Connor Allan, Falkirk

Midfielders 

Kristi Montgomery, Blackburn Rovers
Kyle Ure, Celtic (on loan to Ayr United)
David Watson, Kilmarnock
Daniel Kelly, Millwall
Taylor Steven, St Johnstone
Ethan Sutherland, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Forwards 

Rory Wilson, Aston Villa
Emilio Lawrence, Manchester City
Ryan One, Sheffield United
Dire Mebude, KVC Westerlo
James Wilson, Heart of Midlothian

Conversation