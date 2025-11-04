How Andrew Tod compares to Scotland U/21 strikers after squad snub for Dunfermline Athletic star

Dunfermline and Andrew Tod have been left disappointed after the on-form striker was left out of the latest Scotland U/21s squad.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a blistering start to the season and has won widespread praise for his sparkling performances.

Adapting quickly to the role of an out-and-out striker, he has already netted 10 times in 15 appearances.

The double-figures tally includes a superb hat-trick in the Pars’ 5-0 hammering of Arbroath and a clinical double in the recent 4-0 win away to Airdrie.

With a previously-stated preference to play in the No.10 role, Tod’s ‘football intelligence’ has been praised by Fifers boss Neil Lennon.

Speaking after September’s treble against Arbroath, Lennon remarked:“We know what we’ve got with Andy, he’s a very talented player.

“He’s very high IQ, football-wise. He’s a really smart footballer. He brings something a little bit different. And he’s a good finisher.

‘He’s been working on his game’

“He’s been working on his game and we’ve been working with him.”

Tod’s versatility was proven further with a mature display in a wider role in Friday night’s 1-0 victory over Ayr United.

However, despite playing regular first-team football and his prolific strike-rate, the youngster has failed to impress Scotland U/21s manager Scot Gemmill sufficiently to be included for the forthcoming matches against Gibraltar and Bulgaria.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the forwards who have been chosen by Gemmill ahead of Tod.

Emilio Lawrence

The 20-year-old Manchester City U/21s attacker helped slay Gibraltar with four goals in last month’s 12-0 rout at Dens Park.

The England-born player, who has a Scottish mother, now has four caps to his name and recently trained with Pep Guardiola’s star-studded first-team.

However, so far, he has had to make do with appearances for the U/21s at City, where he has four assists in 10 appearances.

Dire Mebude

The 21-year-old turns out for KVC Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League and has been a regular for the Scotland U/21s.

With three goals from 17 caps, he is the younger brother of one-time Dunfermline, and current Arbroath, striker Dapo Mebude.

So far this season, he has made nine substitute’s appearances for Westerlo, playing for 229 minutes, and has scored one goal.

Ryan Oné

The 19-year-old former Hamilton Accies youngster made 14 first-team appearances for Sheffield United last season and has six under his belt this term.

His five substitute’s outings have yielded no goals from 118 minutes.

For Scotland, he has found the net once in his 8 caps.

James Wilson

The Heart of Midlothian youngster, who scored a hat-trick in the hammering of Gibraltar, made a huge impact in the capital last season when he scored six times in 33 appearances.

It was enough to earn him a first senior call-up for Scotland in March and he subsequently made his debut in the UEFA Nations League play-off against Greece.

However, he has fallen out of the first-team picture with the Jambos this term and has not even been on the bench in recent weeks. His last top-team appearance was in August.

Rory Wilson

Wilson joined the Aston Villa youth set-up in 2022 after coming through the ranks at Rangers.

With three goals in 12 caps for the U/19s, the 19-year-old has been drafted back in to the U/21s squad for the first time since October 2023.

He has two goals in 8 appearances for Aston Villa’s U/21s this season.

Andrew Tod

Tod, a Scottish FA performance school graduate, made his first-team debut for Dunfermline aged just 16 in 2022. He was later farmed out to Elgin City.

Originally regarded as an attacking midfielder, the son of ex-Dunfermline favourite Andy Tod had gone 21 appearances without scoring before making his breakthrough this term.

He kicked off the campaign with a bang with seven goals in seven games. And he now has 10 goals and two assists from 15 appearances, racking up 1,150 minutes of first-team action.