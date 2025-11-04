How Andrew Tod compares to Scotland U/21 strikers after squad snub for Dunfermline Athletic star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Andrew Tod compares to Scotland U/21 strikers after squad snub for Dunfermline Athletic star

The 19-year-old was tipped for an international call-up after a spectacular start to the season.

Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Andrew Tod has failed to earn a Scotland U/21s call-up, despite 10 goals in 15 games for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline and Andrew Tod have been left disappointed after the on-form striker was left out of the latest Scotland U/21s squad.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a blistering start to the season and has won widespread praise for his sparkling performances.

Adapting quickly to the role of an out-and-out striker, he has already netted 10 times in 15 appearances.

Andrew Tod clutching the match ball and holds up three fingers after scoring a hat-trick for Dunfermline Athletic against Arbroath.
Andrew Tod scored his first career hat-trick in Dunfermline’s 5-0 hammering of Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The double-figures tally includes a superb hat-trick in the Pars’ 5-0 hammering of Arbroath and a clinical double in the recent 4-0 win away to Airdrie.

With a previously-stated preference to play in the No.10 role, Tod’s ‘football intelligence’ has been praised by Fifers boss Neil Lennon.

Speaking after September’s treble against Arbroath, Lennon remarked:“We know what we’ve got with Andy, he’s a very talented player.

“He’s very high IQ, football-wise. He’s a really smart footballer. He brings something a little bit different. And he’s a good finisher.

‘He’s been working on his game’

“He’s been working on his game and we’ve been working with him.”

Tod’s versatility was proven further with a mature display in a wider role in Friday night’s 1-0 victory over Ayr United.

However, despite playing regular first-team football and his prolific strike-rate, the youngster has failed to impress Scotland U/21s manager Scot Gemmill sufficiently to be included for the forthcoming matches against Gibraltar and Bulgaria.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the forwards who have been chosen by Gemmill ahead of Tod.

Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen is congratulated by team-mate Emilio Lawrence after scoring for Scotland U/21s.
Dunfermline’s Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (left) with Scotland U/21s team-mate Emilio Lawrence. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Emilio Lawrence

The 20-year-old Manchester City U/21s attacker helped slay Gibraltar with four goals in last month’s 12-0 rout at Dens Park.

The England-born player, who has a Scottish mother, now has four caps to his name and recently trained with Pep Guardiola’s star-studded first-team.

However, so far, he has had to make do with appearances for the U/21s at City, where he has four assists in 10 appearances.

Dire Mebude

The 21-year-old turns out for KVC Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League and has been a regular for the Scotland U/21s.

With three goals from 17 caps, he is the younger brother of one-time Dunfermline, and current Arbroath, striker Dapo Mebude.

So far this season, he has made nine substitute’s appearances for Westerlo, playing for 229 minutes, and has scored one goal.

Ryan Oné

The 19-year-old former Hamilton Accies youngster made 14 first-team appearances for Sheffield United last season and has six under his belt this term.

His five substitute’s outings have yielded no goals from 118 minutes.

For Scotland, he has found the net once in his 8 caps.

James Wilson puts an arm in the air as he celebrates scoring for Scotland U/21s with Dundee's Luke Graham.
James Wilson (right) netted a hat-trick for Scotland U/21s in their hammering of Gibraltar. Image: SNS

James Wilson

The Heart of Midlothian youngster, who scored a hat-trick in the hammering of Gibraltar, made a huge impact in the capital last season when he scored six times in 33 appearances.

It was enough to earn him a first senior call-up for Scotland in March and he subsequently made his debut in the UEFA Nations League play-off against Greece.

However, he has fallen out of the first-team picture with the Jambos this term and has not even been on the bench in recent weeks. His last top-team appearance was in August.

Rory Wilson

Wilson joined the Aston Villa youth set-up in 2022 after coming through the ranks at Rangers.

With three goals in 12 caps for the U/19s, the 19-year-old has been drafted back in to the U/21s squad for the first time since October 2023.

He has two goals in 8 appearances for Aston Villa’s U/21s this season.

Andrew Tod

Tod, a Scottish FA performance school graduate, made his first-team debut for Dunfermline aged just 16 in 2022. He was later farmed out to Elgin City.

Originally regarded as an attacking midfielder, the son of ex-Dunfermline favourite Andy Tod had gone 21 appearances without scoring before making his breakthrough this term.

He kicked off the campaign with a bang with seven goals in seven games. And he now has 10 goals and two assists from 15 appearances, racking up 1,150 minutes of first-team action.

Conversation