Former Dundee United and Dundee midfielder Scott Allan is set to return to the Hibs squad for the Betfred League Cup semi-final against St Johnstone.

The ex-Tannadice prodigy has been absent since August due to an unspecified health issue but returned to training last month and has been gradually building his fitness ahead of a staggered return to contention.

Jack Ross had hoped to field Allan in a bounce game this month, but an arranged match against Celtic was cancelled due to the Covid crisis at Parkhead while the woeful weather put paid to plans to face any other side.

Nevertheless, the Easter Road boss is now confident that Allan can be considered for a place on the bench at Hampden.

Scott Allan ready to return for Hibs

“He will be in the squad,” revealed Ross.

“It’s been difficult. The plan was for him to be involved in bounce matches over the last week or two but that hasn’t been possible for a variety of reasons, particularly the weather.

“So we’ve tailored and altered a little bit of our training over the past week to accommodate some of Scott’s needs, in terms of boxes he needs to tick.

“We are pretty much there with him.”

And Easter Road manager Ross has made no secret of the mid-season boost Allan’s return could give the Hibees as they eye League Cup glory and chase European qualification.

“Scott’s abilities are well documented and that’s why he’s always attracted so much attention in Scottish football,” lauded Ross.

“He sees passes that not many people can see and it’s not easy to find or replace players like that.

“The fact that he is nearly back to being fully fit and available is a bonus.”

Ross urged his players to embrace their opportunity to go down in history after revealing that winning silverware was top of their pre-season agenda.

He added: “It is the chance to go down in history and for everyone at the club to say we won silverware.”