Hibs 1-0 Dundee: Dark Blues edged out of the Betfred Cup at Easter Road

A first-half Jamie Murphy strike was enough for Hibs to book a place in the Betfred Cup last eight at Dundee’s expense.

It was an improved display from James McPake’s Dark Blues as they travelled to Easter Road for the second time in two weeks but came out on the wrong side of the 1-0 scoreline.

In a match of few clear-cut chances it was winger Murphy who made the difference as he broke away to score on 44 minutes, though Alex Jakubiak did have a second-half goal ruled out for offside.

Dundee made four changes from the defeat at Ayr with Liam Fontaine and Alex Jakubiak making their full debuts. Also coming in was goalkeeper Jack Hamilton with Adam Legzdins out with a calf problem while Jonathan Afolabi returned after injury.

Former Dees Paul McGinn, Martin Boyle and Sean Mackie started for the home side who also had Ofir Marciano, Ryan Porteous and Christian Doidge back after they missed the previous meeting between the sides a fortnight ago.

Five minutes in Hibs tested Hamilton with a fierce low effort from Kevin Nisbet. The goalie was down well to save and denied Doidge on the rebound with a super stop, though the flag was up in any case.

The Dark Blues played their way into the contest as the half progressed with both sides looking dangerous in an engaging opening to the game.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium, though, before Hibs again went close on 40 minutes. Boyle’s cross struck Hamilton’s front post and fell for Nisbet but the striker smashed the ball well over the bar.

The home side did take the lead just before the break as Doidge set Jamie Murphy clear down the left and the Rangers loanee made no mistake with the finish, clipping the ball in off the far post.

Dundee thought they’d equalised minutes after the restart as Jakubiak wheeled away in celebration only for the assistant’s flag to go up for offside.

Shortly afterwards Lee Ashcroft had to be in the right place a the right time to clear a dangerous Boyle centre from under his own crossbar.

With 15 minutes to go, Charlie Adam found space 25 yards out but dragged his effort wide of the post.

Moments after coming on as a sub Drey Wright almost sealed Hibs’ progress but saw his effort from inside the area stopped by Hamilton.

The single goal was enough, however, as the home side saw out some late pressure from the Dark Blues to head into the quarter finals.

Hibs: Marciano, P McGinn, McGregor, Porteous, Mackie, Boyle, Mallan (Hallberg 51), Newell, Murphy (Wright 80), Doidge, Nisbet (Gullan 73).

Subs not used: Barnes, Gray, Doig, Gogic, S McGinn, Bradley.

Dundee: J Hamilton, Christie, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne, Adam, Anderson (McDaid 62), McGowan, Afolabi (Sow 70), Jakubiak.

Subs not used: Ferrie, Kerr, McGhee, Forster, Robertson, N Hamilton, Murray.

Referee: Willie Collum