Why former Dundee striker Cedwyn Scott missed out on a full-time deal at Newcastle despite making ‘good impression’ during trial

Former Dundee striker Cedwyn Scott is determined to move into full-time football despite failing to earn a deal at Newcastle United following a four-week trial.

The 21-year-old left Dens Park last summer after just three appearances but has caught the eye for non-league Hebburn Town by smashing in 14 goals in four games.

That saw Premier League Newcastle invite the frontman for a trial at St James’ Park while Sunderland and Morecambe also reportedly scouted Scott.

The Englishman trained with the club’s U/23 squad and played for the Magpies in Premier League Two matches against Leeds and Norwich, finding the net against the former.

However, turning 22 next week, Scott was told he was too old to be given a deal despite making a “good impression”.

He told the Shields Gazette: “It was always a win-win going into Newcastle and having that opportunity.

“I got to play with some very good players and that got my standards up at the same time.

“I went in there to impress so I knew that I had to raise my standards to meet what was around me in training and in matches.

“I feel a better player for the experience, and it gives me a good target to aim for.

The feedback I got from the coaches was that I had made a good impression, that they liked me, but that I wouldn’t be offered a deal because I am 22 next week.

“That would mean I would only have a year to break into the first-team and that’s unrealistic.

“That is just football, it was a good, honest chat and I really appreciated that.

“I don’t want to try and force things, but I now have even more motivation to try and make that step.

“I have always wanted to be full-time in football, the environment at Newcastle made me want to be even better and that’s made me even hungrier.”

Scott also played eight times for Berwick Rangers, scoring four goals, and four times for Forfar during loan spells from Dens Park.