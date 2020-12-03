Dundee legend Bobby Wishart dies aged 87 as Dark Blues salute title-winning hero

Dundee legend Bobby Wishart has died at the age of 87.

The Dark Blues confirmed the passing of Wishart – a title winner at Dens Park in 1962 – in a poignant tribute on the club’s official website.

He already had a league championship medal to his name when he joined Bob Shankly’s side from Aberdeen in January 1961.

The left-half, who appeared in both legs of the 1963 European Cup semi-final against AC Milan, made over a century over Dee appearances before departing for Airdrie two years later.

He was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2012.

Salute to a Dark Blues legend

Dundee said: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club was devastated to learn of the death of Dundee legend, Hall of Fame inductee and Scottish championship winner Bobby Wishart, aged 87.

“Bobby was a member of the famous Dundee side who became Champions of Scotland in 1962, playing on that famous day at Muirton before going on a run to the semi-final of the European Champions Cup the following year.

“Signed by manager Bob Shankly from Aberdeen for a fee of £3,500 in January 1961, Bobby went on to make 108 appearances for The Dee, scoring 14 goals until he left for Airdrieonians in 1964.

“Having been an inside-left at Pittodrie, where he won his first Scottish title in 1955, Bobby moved to a position at Dens where his expertise would be invaluable and he would become a cultured left-half as a member of the celebrated Dark Blue half-back line of Bobby Seith, Ian Ure and himself.

“Along with Bobby Seith and Gordon Smith, Shankly signed Wishart to provide some experience alongside youngsters such as Gilzean, Ure and Penman who had forced their way into the team that would go onto win the Scottish League Division One title and then reach the European Champions Cup semi-final in 1963.”

One of Wishart’s finest moments in dark blue was scoring a debut double in a 3-0 win over city rivals Dundee United the day after he joined.

Dundee’s tribute continued: “His most famous goal for the club came in Dundee’s first ever European tie in the incredible 8-1 win at Dens against Cologne in the European Cup preliminary round.

“Bobby scored the second goal after only 11 minutes and it was described by team-mate and former Scotland manager Craig Brown in his autobiography as ‘the most incredible goal I have ever seen’.

Bobby Wishart’s most incredible goal

“From the edge of the box Bobby miscued the ball and as it trundled away, a huge divot went in the opposite direction.

“The West German goalkeeper Fritz Ewart dived across his goal to save the divot while the ball crept into the net at the opposite side and it left Dens Park stunned as it tried to comprehend what it had just witnessed.

“You can hear a brief silence on Kenneth Wolstenholme’s BBC radio commentary of the match!

“While history often points to Gordon Smith’s fantastic achievement of winning the Scottish league with three different clubs outside of the Old Firm, Bobby Wishart wasn’t that far behind winning it with Aberdeen and Dundee and he will remain forever part of the folklore at Dens Park as part of the legendary side that became Champions of Scotland and Princes of Europe.

“A regular visitor to Dens in recent years, including spending his 86th birthday at a match at the Kilmac Stadium last year, Bobby Wishart was a gentleman and will forever be a Dark Blue legend.

“The thoughts of everyone at Dundee Football Club are with his family and friends at this sad and difficult time.”