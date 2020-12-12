Dundee boss James McPake has full squad to choose from as he chases club’s first-ever league win in Inverness

Dundee head north to Inverness today with a full squad for manager James McPake to choose from.

In a campaign beset by consistent injury problems, the Dark Blues head to the Highlands with a full complement of players for the first time this season.

On-loan Celtic striker Jonathan Afolabi missed last weekend’s 1-0 win over Arbroath with a tight hamstring but has recovered for the Caley Thistle clash.

He’ll challenge Danny Mullen for the chance to lead the line while fellow striker Osman Sow also did his chances no harm by netting twice in a bounce game against Forfar this week.

We took on Forfar Athletic in a bounce game last night at Station Park. Osman Sow found the net twice with Nicholas Hamilton also scored in a 3-0 win #thedee pic.twitter.com/yoYAImys77 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) December 9, 2020

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins missed the fixture against the Red Lichties with a calf problem that saw him miss the cup match at Hibs as well.

However, he may find it difficult to dislodge Jack Hamilton after his clean sheet and performance in last week’s win.

Centre-back Jordon Forster and central midfielder Callum Moore have both been back in training after each suffered a broken foot and are pushing for a place in the team.

Remarkably, Dundee have never beaten Inverness in a league match at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium.

Their only away victory over Caley Thistle came in the Scottish Cup.

That was a 1-0 win in January 2018 thanks to a fine Scott Allan goal in his last match for the Dark Blues before joining Hibs.

The league record for the Dark Blues in Inverness reads five draws and seven defeats in 12 trips up the A9.