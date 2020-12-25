Dundee will give Charlie Adam every chance to face Queens as James McPake receives double injury boost

Dundee will give key man Charlie Adam every opportunity to feature against Queen of the South this weekend.

The former Scotland international’s stellar performance against Dunfermline at the weekend was ended prematurely by a thigh injury and saw him sit out training at the start of the week.

Then came the heartbreaking news that his mum Ellie passed away on Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Adam remains a major doubt for the Dark Blues’ trip to Dumfries and a decision won’t be made until manager James McPake’s final team selection.

McPake said yesterday Adam is experienced enough to know whether he’s fit enough and in the right mindset to play after the most difficult of weeks.

The Dens boss said: “If Charlie tells me he is fit and he wants to play, then 100% he is in my team regardless of how much he has trained this week.

“That’s a big statement to make three days before a game but he is that strong minded and willed that he will know himself if he is ready to play.”

Double boost

As well as Adam potentially missing the trip to Palmerston, there was worrying news about a number of further injury issues in the Dark Blues squad.

Osman Sow and Jordan Marshall picked up foot and hamstring injuries respectively while Alex Jakubiak has been ruled out for months.

However, McPake is pleased to have a more positive outlook closer to the Doonhamers trip, though he’ll still be without goalkeeper Adam Legzdins due to a calf injury.

He said: “Big Os (Sow) went from a potentially broken foot on Monday to training the next day – that’s what a goal will do to you! He’s going to be fine.

“Marsh is coming along well, we hope he might be OK. Jordon Forster stepped out of training for a day but he’s OK.

“Alex Jakubiak will be seeing a specialist in London and Adam Legzdins is coming along nicely but won’t be ready this weekend.

“Our biggest worry and concern, however, is the welfare of Charlie Adam and his family.

“As a football club we are fully behind him.”

Queens danger

With opponents Queens struggling at the foot of the table with just four points picked up from eight games, Dundee go into the contest as favourites.

However, McPake has warned his squad of the dangers posed by Allan Johnston’s outfit.

“Queens are struggling but that’s a danger,” said McPake.

“They have their problems at the moment but they’ll be desperate to get points on the board and will see this game as an opportunity at home to get three points.

“If we hit the heights we did against Dunfermline, we’ll get a positive outcome. We didn’t get the outcome we should have last Saturday but we need that level of performance again.”