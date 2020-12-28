Charlie Adam’s performance at Queen of the South a ‘measure of the man’ says Dundee boss James McPake

Boss James McPake says he’s running out of words to describe Charlie Adam’s character after the Dundee talisman put aside family bereavement and injury to help the Dark Blues to a 3-1 victory at Queen of the South.

The worry leading up to the game was how McPake’s side might cope without former Stoke and Liverpool man Adam after picking up a thigh injury against Dunfermline and then sadly seeing his mother pass away last week.

However, Adam donned the captain’s armband and led his side to a vital victory, setting up the opening goal for hat-trick hero Osman Sow.

“It’s always my decision who plays and who doesn’t but Saturday’s was solely Charlie’s decision,” said McPake.

“He had an injury and hasn’t trained all week, that’s the measure of the man.

“I told him if he was fit and mentally ready to play, he plays.

“I’m running out of words to speak about what Charlie is like as a character.

“Since the day he walked in, he’s been nothing but great off the pitch. He brings motivation, standards to our dressing-room and you need good people. He fits that bill.

“For the week he’s had, he was magnificent but you know what you’re going to get from Charlie.

“You ask whether he’d be mentally right but Charlie is the strongest player mentally I’ve ever met in football.

“I took him off at the end – I wish that had been at Dens with a crowd. That would mean the world to him.

“He’ll get that but I know there are two people looking down who are very proud of their son.”