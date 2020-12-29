Dundee 3-1 Alloa: Sow brace sees Dee come from behind to swat Wasps

Osman Sow scored his sixth goal in three matches as Dundee came from behind to beat Alloa Athletic at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues trailed at the break after a defensive error but recovered in the second half with Sow once more deadly in front of goal to send his side third in the Championship.

The Swede levelled things up on 49 minutes before Liam Fontaine gave the home side the lead six minutes later and Sow added his fifth in four days on 73 minutes.

There was one change in the starting line-up for Dundee as Declan McDaid replaced Danny Mullen, who went off injured at Queen of the South at the weekend. Mullen took a place on the bench.

After multiple pitch inspections, the officials deemed the surface playable shortly before kick-off.

A minute’s silence was held in remembrance of three former Dees who passed away this week in Davie Sneddon, Chic McLelland and Jim McLean.

Dundee went close early on through a Charlie Adam header but they fell behind after just 10 minutes.

In the season of giving, Dark Blues right-back Christie Elliott was in a generous mood as his defensive error fell perfectly for Wasps midfielder Steven Hetherington.

He made no mistake in finding the bottom corner.

From that point it was largely attack against defence with the home side doing all the pressing.

And they had a golden chance to level things up on 22 minutes when Osman Sow went through on goal.

McDaid was the creator with a fine reverse pass sending the Swede through but he hit goalie Reece Willison with his finish.

Paul McGowan fired a 20-yarder over the bar as Dundee struggled to open up the resolute Alloa defence and went in at the break a goal behind.

They struck, though, straight after half-time with that man Sow on target once more.

McGowan set Elliott free down the right and his cross was missed by everyone before falling to Sow at the back post. The goalkeeper beat the ball out but the linesman immediately flagged to give the striker his fifth goal in three games.

Minutes later a big shout went up from the Alloa players as Liam Buchanan went down in the area but the referee waved play on.

On 53 minutes, Dundee had the vital lead. Once more Adam was the creator, sending in a deep corner and finding Liam Fontaine at the far post to volley home.

And they had the security of a third with 18 minutes left on the clock as Jordan McGhee sent through Sow once more and this time the striker slotted the ball under the goalkeeper.

Substitute Danny Mullen had a chance to add gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages but fired wide.

As the match wound down there was concern for the Dark Blues however as Adam limped off in stoppage time clutching the thigh that has caused him trouble in recent weeks.

At the full-time whistle, Dundee moved up to third thanks to Raith’s surprise home defeat to Queen of the South ahead of the home clash with leaders Hearts.

Dundee XI: Hamilton, Elliott, Ashcroft, Fontaine, Marshall, Byrne, McGhee, Adam (Robertson 90), McDaid (Mullen 60), McGowan (Afolabi 76), Sow.

Subs not used: Ferrie, Kerr, Forster, Anderson.

Alloa XI: Willison, Cawley, Robertson, Graham, Jamieson, Dick (Malcolm 76), O’Donnell (Connolly 46), Hetherington, Grant, Buchanan (Thomson 76), Murray.

Subs not used: Wilson, Lynch, Williamson, Evans.

Referee: Steven Reid