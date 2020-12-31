Dundee beating Hearts on Saturday would show they’ve ‘turned the corner’ says defender Liam Fontaine

Defender Liam Fontaine says beating Championship leaders Hearts on Saturday would show Dundee have “turned the corner” as they look to continue their unbeaten run.

And he’s backed in-form Osman Sow to keep the goals coming against his old side insisting the Dark Blues squad are doing everything they can to keep the frontman firing.

The two form sides in the Championship meet at Dens Park on Saturday night with Dundee’s hopes of catching the runaway leaders likely to rest on taking three points.

The clubs met on the opening day of the campaign on a forgettable evening for the Dark Blues as Hearts romped to a 6-2 victory at Tynecastle.

Since then Robbie Neilson’s side have moved five points clear at the top after winning eight of their nine fixtures so far.

Dundee, meanwhile, struggled for form until recent weeks where they’ve picked up 11 points from their last five matches.

And Fontaine reckons a third win on the trot this weekend after beating Alloa on Tuesday would show the Dark Blues mean business in 2021.

He said: “I think a win for us would be a massive confidence boost and it would prove to us that we have turned the corner.

“It would demonstrate the character that was questioned at the start of the season.

“We are showing a real desire right now – we’re fighting for each other and being good team-mates.

“That’s all you can ask.”

He added: “Going into that one with two wins on the bounce is great.

“Obviously they are favourites for the league and it will be a great test for us.

“We are in a good bit of form and there’s a good feeling about the place so we need to go out there and be up for the battle.

“It is a real test but if we are going to challenge this season these are the teams to test yourself against.

“We look forward to it.”

Goals

The 3-1 midweek victory over Alloa saw Dundee register three goals in three consecutive games for the first time since 1991/92.

Fontaine has two of those nine goals himself after netting against Dunfermline and the Wasps but he’s delighted to see Osman Sow’s season explode into life.

The big Swede took seven appearances before opening his goalscoring account for the Dark Blues and has struck six times in his last three matches.

And Fontaine expects the Hearts backline to have their work cut out in dealing with the former Tynecastle favourite.

“When I first came we were struggling to score goals but now we are,” Fontaine, who joined in November, said.

“Big Os is on fire and you want that. I remember years ago playing against him when he was at Hearts and he was horrible to play against.

“Once he has that confidence up he’s a handful and once you get players firing like he is it’s a real asset for us.

“The goals he’s scoring will only do him good. He’s scoring all types of goals and I’m buzzing for him at the moment.

“I stay on him in the dressing-room and banter back and forth about him getting more goals now. I’ll do whatever I have to do to keep him in form!”

‘Scoring goals is new to me!’

If that means keeping up with the striker in the scoring charts, Fontaine is more than happy to keep Sow on his toes.

The former Ross County man is currently enjoying his best scoring season ever with three goals in just seven appearances at Dens Park.

On five occasions he has netted twice in a campaign, three times for Bristol City and twice for Hibs.

In fact, scoring his previous three goals before arriving at Dundee took five years, between the summers of 2015 and 2020.

Now, though, he’s shown he is a real threat in opposing penalty areas and he puts that down to one thing – the delivery of set-pieces from Charlie Adam.

“Scoring goals is new to me!” he joked.

“You just have to be in the right place because you know you’re going to get quality deliveries from Charlie at most set-plays.

“Luckily it’s falling to me right now.

“I’m enjoying my football.”