Dundee host Hearts tonight in the Championship – two and a half months after being hammered 6-2 at Tynecastle.
It was an opening game of the campaign to forget for James McPake’s Dark Blues as they were thumped by Robbie Neilson’s title favourites.
Dundee trolled by Hearts over SPFL vote controversy after Robbie Neilson’s side inflict heavy defeat on Dark Blues in Championship opener
Winger Declan McDaid has promised Dees a far better showing from their time this time around.
The Jam Tarts have won eight out of their nine matches so far while McPake’s men have won their last two league encounters and are unbeaten in five.
What TV channel is Dundee vs Hearts on?
Supporters can watch the match live – for free – on the BBC Scotland channel.
TalkTalk – 9
BT TV – 9
Freeview – 9
Sky – 115/876
FreeSat – 174
What time does the TV coverage start?
The coverage begins at 7.15pm with the kick-off scheduled for 7.20pm.
Dundee in 2020 Q&A: George Cran on expectations, the SPFL vote and Charlie Adam’s goals
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe