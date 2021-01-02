Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
Dundee vs Hearts: Where on TV can you watch tonight’s Championship game for free?

by Marc Deanie
January 2 2021, 1.00pm Updated: January 2 2021, 1.08pm
© SNS GroupHearts' Craig Halkett and Dundee's Danny Mullen (L) pictured during opening match of the season.
Dundee host Hearts tonight in the Championship – two and a half months after being hammered 6-2 at Tynecastle.

It was an opening game of the campaign to forget for James McPake’s Dark Blues as they were thumped by Robbie Neilson’s title favourites.

Dundee boss James McPake. © SNS Group
Dundee boss James McPake.

Dundee trolled by Hearts over SPFL vote controversy after Robbie Neilson’s side inflict heavy defeat on Dark Blues in Championship opener

Winger Declan McDaid has promised Dees a far better showing from their time this time around.

The Jam Tarts have won eight out of their nine matches so far while McPake’s men have won their last two league encounters and are unbeaten in five.

What TV channel is Dundee vs Hearts on?

Supporters can watch the match live – for free – on the BBC Scotland channel.

TalkTalk – 9

BT TV – 9

Freeview – 9

Sky – 115/876

FreeSat – 174

What time does the TV coverage start?

The coverage begins at 7.15pm with the kick-off scheduled for 7.20pm.

