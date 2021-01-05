Paul McMullan: Dundee have made their move to secure Dundee United ace on pre-contract deal

Dundee have moved to secure Dundee United winger Paul McMullan on a pre-contract deal.

The Courier revealed last month the Dark Blues were interested in bringing the forward across the street with his Tannadice deal finishing at the end of this season.

That means the player is free to speak to other clubs and Dundee have put an offer on the table for the 24-year-old.

It is also understood they have informed Dundee United of their move for McMullan and they hope a deal might be done to bring the former Celtic kid to Dens this month to bolster James McPake’s promotion hopes.

McMullan has plenty of experience of the Scottish Championship, having played 57 times for St Mirren, Morton and Dunfermline while on loan from Parkhead before joining United.

He played a pivotal role in the Tangerines’ title win last season, laying on 10 goals and sparking up a deadly partnership with top scorer Lawrence Shankland.

This term the diminutive winger has played 11 times for the Tangerines, though he has made just three league starts.

He was close to joining Ross County in October.

Now, however, he has the option of a much shorter move across the street from Tannadice to Dens Park.