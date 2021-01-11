Dundee cup hero Jonathan Afolabi says scoring late leveller was dream come true as he hails belief of Dark Blues

Dundee avoided being on the wrong end of one of the Scottish Cup’s greatest shocks with just seconds to spare as Jonathan Afolabi struck to keep them in the competition.

Bonnyrigg Rose were moments from joining Fraserburgh almost 62 years ago in dumping the Dark Blues out of the cup as a non-league side.

The Lowland League outfit gained plenty of deserved plaudits for their performance in what turned out to be an epic tie at Dens Park.

Twice taking the lead through Lee Currie penalties, the Rosey Posey were finally bested by a Dark Blues side that boasted a 26-time Scotland international in Charlie Adam and a former million-pound striker in Osman Sow.

It was almost a night to forget for the Dens Park club. However, scoring a late goal in a pulsating cup tie is something Afolabi has dreamed of his entire life.

Speaking before it emerged he had been subject to vile racist abuse on social media, Afolabi said of his first-ever Scottish Cup tie: “It was a huge relief as we were in the last seconds of the game and I am delighted it went in.

“I just want to kick on now at Dundee.

“This is one of those games that I will remember for a long time. It is one of my first professional games and it is good to get a last-minute goal like that.

“It is something you always dream of as a kid.

“I am just glad it happened.”

The Republic of Ireland U/21 international arrived at Dundee on loan from Celtic in September and has netted twice in his last two appearances from the bench to add to a strike against Morton earlier in the campaign.

Afolabi joined Celtic from Southampton in August 2019 and had a short spell on loan to Dunfermline in the Championship last season.

At East End Park he netted twice in six games, making the 20-year-old’s entire senior career read five goals in 16 games.

And he’s determined to add more during his temporary stay at Dundee as he looks to force his way back into the starting line-up.

A hamstring injury has troubled him in recent weeks but now Afolabi is keen to kick on.

“I just have to take every chance I get with both hands,” he added.

“I am glad I am doing that at the moment and I hope to keep that going for the club, the team and myself.

“The good thing about this team – there is competition everywhere.

“We know we can get the best out of each other every week.

“Osman Sow is a great striker and it is good to see him back in form after returning from injury at the start of the season.

“It is good to learn from someone with his experience.

“I am happy for him and I am happy for the team that he is in such great form.”

Sow was also on target as he netted the winning goal after 111 minutes of the memorable cup clash.

For the majority of the contest, however, it looked like the Dark Blues were heading for an embarrassing home exit.

On the back of six matches unbeaten and an impressive victory over Hearts the previous week, Dundee were slow out of the blocks early on.

And Bonnyrigg made them pay for their lethargy by enjoying the better of the opening half and deserving their half-time lead.

Looking dangerous in attack, the Lowland League outfit created a gilt-edged chance early on as George Hunter ran through on goal only to see his fierce effort superbly stopped by Jack Hamilton in the home goal.

And they got their reward after 25 minutes, though there was plenty of debate about the decision to award the penalty.

Replays showed Rose left-back Dean Hoskins miss the ball in the area before connecting with Dundee defending Jordon Forster.

The officials saw it as a foul and gave Currie the chance to add to his three spot-kicks in round one.

After the break it became attack against defence as Dundee piled forward but found it almost impossible to find a way past in-form goalkeeper Mark Weir.

Eventually the pressure told as Afolabi followed up yet another superb stop to force the ball over the line with 93 minutes on the clock.

Mirroring the 90 minutes, the Dark Blues were sluggish in the opening period of extra-time and once more found themselves behind to a Currie penalty.

And again it was a debatable decision.

This time Dundee took just two minutes to reply with Lee Ashcroft powering a header home before Sow knocked into an empty net after Weir had once more kept a shot out, this time from Danny Mullen.

Relief rang around Dens Park as the hosts booked their place in round three where they will host Premiership St Johnstone.

And Afolabi says that is just reward for refusing to give up.

He added: “We did very well to pull it back in the end after a slow start.

“It was just good to get over the line in the end.

“I always kept believing and when I came on, I knew I had a job to do.

“Luckily I managed to get the goal to take the game to extra time and give us a chance to win it.

“The main thing is we are in the next round. If we can go on a good run, looking back, I don’t think anyone will be remembering this game.”