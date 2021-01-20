Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins returns to training but boss James McPake insists Jack Hamilton is in the form of his life at Dens Park

Dundee boss James McPake is delighted to see Adam Legzdins back in training but admits he’s got his work cut out to replace “magnificent” Jack Hamilton.

The 34-year-old former Burnley and Birmingham goalkeeper has endured a “frustrating” time at Dens Park since signing as a free agent in November.

Coming in on a short-term deal to improve a problem position for the Dark Blues, Legzdins has only managed one appearance before a lengthy calf injury kept him out.

The Englishman’s debut was one to forget for the entire Dundee squad as they fell to a poor 2-0 defeat at Ayr United.

The following week Legzdins picked up an injury in training which has kept him out for eight weeks.

Now, though, he’s back fit and available and ready to challenge in-form Hamilton for the No 1 jersey.

McPake said: “It’s been a frustrating time for Adam.

“I’ve been that player where you join a new team but you’re injured.

“It was unfortunate he got injured on the Friday before a game but Jack Hamilton has come in and been magnificent.

“I’m over the moon for Jack because doubts would have crept into his head (when Legzdins signed).

“In my opinion, he’s in the best form he’s ever been in since he signed here. I’m really pleased with him.

“Adam is a top quality goalkeeper and Calum Ferrie is pushing both of them.

“Some of the saves Jack has made, though, have been top drawer.

“There’s a confidence in his game at the minute and when Jack Hamilton is like that, he’s a very good goalkeeper.”

Extra training time

Dundee’s called-off match at the weekend against Ayr United has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday night at Dens Park.

Though he was unhappy with the decision to postpone the Championship clash, McPake admits the extra time will have been beneficial for Legzdins as well as the returning Cammy Kerr and Declan McDaid after their Covid absence.

Ahead of that match with the Honest Men, Dundee travel to Arbroath on Friday night.

“What it does give us is get some training into Cammy Kerr and Declan McDaid. Adam Legzdins has got more training time as well,” said McPake.

“Particularly Declan, who had the virus, so it’s probably come at a good time for him.

“Declan trained very well on Monday and he’s come through OK, touch wood. You’ve heard stories of it lingering but it seems ok.”

Injury free

McPake says his squad is injury-free aside from long-term absentees Alex Jakubiak and Josh Mulligan.

Jakubiak required surgery to sort a bad thigh injury picked up at Inverness in December while Mulligan picked up an ankle injury while on loan at Peterhead.

McPake added: “Alex Jakubiak has started his rehab which is positive news, Josh Mulligan is also coming on really well.

“Other than that, we are injury free.”