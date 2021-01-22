Arbroath vs Dundee: Where on TV can you watch tonight’s Championship game for free?

It’s third versus bottom as Dundee travel to Arbroath in the Championship.

Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties have endured a nightmare start to the season, winning just once in 11 games.

James McPake’s Dark Blues are in a rich vein of form and could make it four league victories in a row if they take three points at Gayfield.

What TV channel is Arbroath vs Dundee on?

Supporters can watch the match live – for free – on the BBC Scotland channel.

TalkTalk – 9

BT TV – 9

Freeview – 9

Sky – 115/876

FreeSat – 174

What time does the TV coverage for Arbroath vs Dundee start?

The coverage begins at 7.30pm with the kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm.

What have both camps said about the game?

Arbroath coach and Courier columnist Rab Douglas: “Friday night games on the TV have brought out good performances for Arbroath in recent years and we’re confident that will be the case against Dundee.

“The way we finished the match at Queen of the South (2-2 draw), when they were holding on, tells me that we’ve got every right to be optimistic.

“The boys are playing well and we just need one big result to turn things around for us.”

Dee boss McPake said: “Arbroath’s position makes them dangerous.

© Shutterstock Feed

“They are hurting with where they are in the league because in their head they’ll believe that’s not where they should be.

“Before the league was shutdown last season they were there or thereabouts for the playoffs.

“They’ll believe they are in a false position and when you play against a team like that it is always dangerous.

“We need to go there with our confidence and belief in the run we are on that we can go there, get the three points and come back down the road.

Next one | Reminder that this weekend's match against Arbroath at Gayfield is live on @BBCScotland Kick off 7.45pm #thedee pic.twitter.com/kDQxDuxUNg — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 19, 2021

“Consistency in this league is so important. We’ve found consistency in the last seven or eight weeks we are pretty happy with.

“There have been bumps but that just shows at no point can you switch off in this league.

“Going up to Arbroath is a tough venue and you just have to look at when they played Hearts. They had chances to win that game, never mind draw. It is a tough, tough place to go.

“But it is all about us and what we do.”