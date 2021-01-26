Dundee’s clash with Ayr United OFF for second time after frozen pitch fails morning inspection

Dundee’s Championship clash against Ayr United has been called off for the second time because of a frozen pitch.

With the match due to kick off tonight at 7.45pm, an 11.30am pitch inspection was called by the Dark Blues after freezing overnight conditions in the city.

With checks made by a local referee, the Dens Park surface was deemed unplayable with patches of the park still showing signs of heavy frost.

After a pitch inspection tonight’s match against Ayr United has been called off due to a frozen pitch #thedee — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 26, 2021

It will be the second time the match has had to be rearranged in 10 days after the Honest Men’s initial trip to face the Dee on January 16 was postponed following two checks on the pitch.

At the time, Dundee called the decision ‘a fiasco’ and will be disappointed the match has fallen foul of the elements once more.

A new date for the encounter is yet to be confirmed.

The Dark Blues were hoping to kick on from last Friday’s 1-1 draw at Arbroath but will have to wait until Saturday when they travel to Kirkcaldy to take on Raith Rovers.