Jason Cummings joins Dundee from Shrewsbury as Dark Blues seal deal for ex-Hibs and Rangers striker

Dundee have completed the permanent signing of former Hibs and Rangers star Jason Cummings.

The 25-year-old – whose capture was given a Joker theme by Dee’s social media team in a nod to his famous tattoo and goal celebration – penned a Dark Blues deal until the summer of 2022 after leaving League One side Shrewsbury.

The arrival of one of Scottish football’s most colourful characters came just hours after Spurs defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott joined James McPake’s Dens Park side on loan until the end of the season.

Dee said: “Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Jason Cummings on a deal until the summer of 2022.

“Scotland international Jason joins after leaving Shrewsbury Town and is well known north of the border after spells with Hibernian and Rangers.

“He came through the ranks at Easter Road and started alongside James McPake on the bench the day he made his professional debut.

“Jason would go on to help them to the Scottish Cup in 2016 before promotion back to the Premiership the following season.

“He netted 55 goals in 98 games in the Championship and earned a move to Nottingham Forest.

“While with Forest he made his international debut against Holland at Pittodrie and would go on to add another cap four months later away to Hungary.

“He had loan spells with Rangers, Peterborough and Luton Town before joining Shrewsbury Town in 2019.

“His crowning moment with the New Meadow side came when he scored twice in the FA Cup as they came from 2-0 down to earn a draw against Liverpool a year ago this week.

“Jason signs for the club on an 18 months deal and will wear number 35.”