Jason Cummings says he is determined to repay James McPake’s faith in him and help fire Dundee back to the Premiership.

The former Hibs, Rangers and Nottingham Forest striker put pen to paper on an 18-month deal at Dens after leaving Shrewsbury Town.

The Scotland international’s capture is a major coup for the Dark Blues, with the player looking to kick-start his career once more by rattling in the goals for the Championship side managed by his former team-mate McPake.

‘I want to score goals for Dundee’

And Cummings told Dee TV: “I just wanted to get back up the road and I know the manager from Hibs, he knows what I’m all about.

“A lot of other managers at other clubs, they don’t really know who I am so they have the wrong idea about my character.

“But the gaffer here knows me well, he trusts me and I know I can repay his trust.

“I just want to come here, enjoy football again and score goals for Dundee.

“Hopefully I can do well for the boys, bring some goals to the table and get Dundee promoted.”