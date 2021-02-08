Dundee v Ayr: Pitch inspection called for twice rescheduled Honest Men clash

Dundee’s twice rescheduled Championship clash with Ayr United is once more in doubt after heavy snow in the city.

Heavy rain and freezing temperatures has seen games against the Honest Men and the weekend match with Inverness Caledonian Thistle called off in recent weeks.

And the wintry weather has prompted the SPFL to call a 9am pitch inspection on the morning of the Ayr match.

The first attempt at playing Mark Kerr’s side was branded a “fiasco” by the Dark Blues after an early morning pitch inspection deemed the Dens Park pitch playable on January 16 before match referee David Munro said otherwise.

The second came on January 26, this time a frozen pitch seeing the fixture postponed once more and rescheduled for February 9.

However, a forecast of further snow and plunging temperatures to come could see the match re-arranged once more.