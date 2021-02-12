Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
GAME OFF: Dundee’s away clash against Dunfermline called off because of snow

February 12 2021, 11.52am Updated: February 12 2021, 5.53pm
Dundee’s game against Dunfermline at East End Park has been called off a day in advance due to snow.

The playing surface is covered and an early decision was the sensible option.

The Pars confirmed: “Tomorrow`s championship match against Dundee FC has been postponed after heavy snow fall and freezing conditions.

“A date for the new fixture will be announced in due course.

“All PPV purchases will be valid for the rearranged fixture and 50-50 tickets will be automatically carried forward to next Saturday`s home match against Alloa Athletic.”

Raith Rovers’ home match against Ayr United has been postponed for the same reason, while Ross County’s clash with Hibs and Inverness Caley Thistle’s meeting with Greenock Morton were also called off.

