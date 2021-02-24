Dundee departures from last summer: Where are they now?

Players come and go every transfer window but the summer of 2020 was a close season like no other for Dundee.

With a global pandemic raging and Scottish football in crisis mode, there was no knowing what might emerge from the chaos.

Budgeting for life with no fans in the stands, Dark Blues managing director John Nelms had difficult decisions to make.

Staff and players agreed wage cuts in June, with some choosing to leave as a result and others saying goodbye for different reasons.

Here’s what the departed Dees have been up to since.

Josh Meekings

Left June 29

Club captain Meekings decided to end his injury-hit time at Dens Park rather than take up an extension with a pay cut and headed south to be nearer family.

When leaving, he said: “I just decided my family should come first. If I know I have given everything and I always will, then I can hold my head up high.”

After training with London side Leyton Orient, the Scottish Cup winner signed with National League strugglers Wealdstone on January 15.

He has since made two starts, making the second of those in a 0-0 draw with Eastleigh on Tuesday.

In his short time at the club, Wealdstone have also parted company with manager Dean Brennan after “tensions behind the scenes” as they sit 19th out of 23 in England’s fourth tier.

Dundee appearances: 53

Tom Field

Left July 1

Former Brentford left-back Field arrived late on in the January transfer window as cover for an injury to first-choice Jordan Marshall.

The 23-year-old only managed 15 minutes of action in dark blue, coming on as a substitute in a 0-0 draw at Ayr United in March.

He left at the end of his short-term deal and has since joined Canadian side Cavalry FC, based in Calgary.

Field will have to wait for his debut, however, with the Canadian Premier League not scheduled to start again until May.

Dundee appearances: 1

Andrew Nelson

Left July 17

In the same division as Meekings is former team-mate Andrew Nelson.

The striker, however, has suffered from a troublesome knee injury and is yet to play for leaders Torquay United this season.

He picked it up in his first friendly for the club back in August and has required surgery to sort the problem.

Former Bristol City boss Gary Johnson is the man in charge at Plainmoor and said on January 13: “Andrew Nelson [knee] is still long-term – he has had his operation and that was something that he needed for the rest of his career.”

Without Nelson, though, Torquay have built up a seven-point lead at the top of the table as they bid to get back to league football.

Dundee appearances: 39 (8 goals)

Kane Hemmings

Left August 5

The one that got away, again.

Hemmings had scored 10 goals in the Championship the previous season as he returned to Dens Park.

And it looked like he would be leading the line in 2020/21 again after initially agreeing to the wage cut.

However, that changed a few days later and, once more, Hemmings left Dundee, this time for hometown team Burton Albion.

After signing, the striker said: “I’ve always had an affinity with the club and used to come and watch the games at both Pirelli Stadium and Eton Park when I was younger with my mates.

“I’ve pushed a number of times to get moves to the club and I’m delighted that this time I’ve been able to sort something and get it done.”

However, things haven’t gone well for the Brewers as they sit rock bottom of League One.

Former Chelsea and Holland star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has since returned as manager, prompting the beginnings of a revival.

Top scorer Hemmings missed the most recent victory with injury but has been described as “an important player” by Hasselbaink.

He has netted eight times in 24 appearances this season, including seven in his last 13.

The former Rangers kid recently opened up on the anxiety and mental health problems he suffered throughout his career, including at Dens Park.

Dundee appearances: 27 (10 goals); 71 (38 goals) overall

Jamie Ness

Left October 5

Another that saw injury disrupt his time at Dens Park, Ness just could not get a string of games together without picking up a niggle.

The former Rangers and Stoke man’s ability in the middle of the park is unquestionable but couldn’t keep himself fit.

A fine strike to win a game against Morton was a memorable moment for the 29-year-old who remains without a club.

Dundee appearances: 13 (1 goal)

Graham Dorrans

Left November 8

The former Norwich and West Brom man hit the headlines earlier this month with a superb solo goal for Western Sydney Wanderers.

Beating two men and chipping the goalkeeper from distance, the strike no doubt left Dees wondering why Dorrans hadn’t done that at Dens.

Returning from a long-term injury, the midfielder showed his class from time to time in dark blue, though, including a derby goal at Tannadice.

This season Wanderers sit fourth in the A-League after eight games with Dorrans scoring in each of his last two outings.

He’s joined out there by another former Dee in Kenny Miller, who is the club’s assistant manager.

Also on the books is ex-Partick and Hamilton man Ziggy Gordon and former Hearts defender Dylan McGowan, brother of another ex-Dee, Ryan.

Dundee appearances: 27 (2 goals)