Danny Mullen is shocked Dundee United allowed Paul McMullan to leave for Dundee – and admits this week is make or break time for Dark Blues

Danny Mullen believes this week could define Dundee’s season.

The Dark Blues face Ayr United at Dens tonight, the second instalment in a quickfire triple header that began with victory at home over Arbroath on Saturday.

James McPake’s men will also travel to Alloa on Friday evening, with Mullen determined to take a full haul of points to help cement Dundee’s place in the promotion play-off spots.

The 26-year-old former St Mirren striker said: “Winning 2-0 against Arbroath is a good start to hopefully go on a run which is what you need in this league.

“We said before the game on Saturday that this week could define our season.

“We have started off well but we want to go and get nine points.

“I think we are more than capable of doing that which would stand us in good stead for the final few games and secure a place in the play-offs.”

Mullen netted Dundee’s opener in the 2-0 win over Arbroath, heading home a Paul McMullan cross.

The 25-year-old winger was allowed to move to Dens on loan from Dundee United at the end of January after signing a pre-contract with the Dark Blues.

Since then, McMullan has lit up the Championship with six assists in six games.

Mullen admits he was surprised United let the winger leave early and he believes the Tangerines’ loss has been Dundee’s gain.

The striker added: “Paul has been different class since he came in.

“With the pace he has, nobody can handle it. People might know what he is going to do but they still can’t stop him.

“We know the crosses are coming in from him because we work on it in training and it is clicking just now.

“It is great to have him with us and he is going to play a big part between now and the end of the season.

“I think he could go and play in the Premiership like a few of the boys in this team. We have the quality there and he is one who could easily take that step up.

“So I was surprised when I heard Dundee United were letting him come here. Paul is a very good player and we are lucky to have him.”

Mullen was obviously pleased to score on Saturday but he admitted he was also delighted that Dundee kept a clean sheet, their first since the last time they beat Arboath At Dens on December 5.

Mullen said: “It is great to be back playing first of all because I was out of the team for a while.

“I got a goal at Morton as well so things are starting to click for me just now.

“More importantly was getting the three points and a clean sheet as this is a big week for us.

“When you don’t get a clean sheet, it is not just on the defence.

“We start the press and then if they get by us too easily then it is onto the defence – it is a team effort.

“So getting a clean sheet is good for everybody as it has been a long time coming.

“We have been losing too many goals recently but it gave us a platform to get the first goal and something to hold onto.”

Meanwhile, Mullen’s manager McPake is expecting football of a direct variety from Ayr tonight.

A different Ayr

The Honest Men parted company with boss Mark Kerr at the end of last month with David Hopkin taking over at Somerset Park.

His first game in charge ended in defeat at Tynecastle on Saturday but Hopkin knows what it takes to do well in the Championship having previously won promotion with Livingston.

McPake said: “I think his football will be different to the Ayr United we faced under Ian McCall and Mark Kerr.

“Their teams got the ball down and played but David Hopkin plays a different style of football.

“It is a style of football that has got him out of this league so why shouldn’t he?

“I think they will be direct so we will have to roll the sleeves up and win the battles.”