Dundee loanee Malachi Fagan-Walcott to return to Tottenham Hotspur

Dundee’s on-loan defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott is returning to parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

The talented young centre-back’s time at Dens Park lasted less than two matches after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturday’s win over Arbroath.

Dark Blues boss James McPake revealed the 19-year-old’s season is over after a scan confirmed the club’s worst fears.

McPake said: “Sadly Malachi is returning to Tottenham on Saturday.

“The scan came back and the injury was pretty severe. It’s a tendon problem that we hoped it wasn’t going to be.

“It’s very unfortunate and I’m gutted for Malachi because he’s just come back from a bad knee injury and it looked like he was going to get a run of games with us.

“Sadly that is halted.

“We thank Tottenham for giving us such a highly-rated player. He’ll go back there and do his rehab and we will hopefully see him playing for Tottenham in the near future.”

Fontaine and Forster

Ahead of Friday’s trip to Alloa, McPake is hopeful he’ll have experienced defender Liam Fontaine ready to return after he picked up an Achilles problem.

And there may also be a return to the squad for Jordon Forster after he fell down the pecking order following Fagan-Walcott’s arrival.

“Hopefully, Liam Fontaine will be back, he was close for Tuesday night,” McPake added.

“Jordon Forster could potentially be part of the squad on Friday, too.

“He’s back fit and has been looking good. He’s back training every day now which is good.”