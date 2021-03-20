Dundee boss James McPake hails attitude of Dark Blues players after 3-0 victory at Alloa

James McPake says his Dundee side showed “attitude” in their 3-0 victory over Alloa Athletic.

The Dark Blues moved level with Dunfermline in second spot after two goals from Lee Ashcroft were added to late on by Max Anderson’s third goal of the season in Clackmannanshire.

Following a poor home defeat to Ayr, McPake was delighted to see his side respond in the best manner, picking up their biggest league victory of the campaign.

He said: “Attitude was the big thing. Even if things are going against you the attitude still needs to be there.

“I can never question the players for work-rate and attitude and I was proud of them because they had something about them.

“It should be a given – competing from the word go. Most games we do. But sometimes we have a knock and something goes against us and we go under.

“But Alloa are a good team. At times they had chances but that team in previous weeks might have buckled.

“They have a lot about them and I am pleased for them.”

Spirit and quality

Big questions were raised over McPake’s future at the club and their chances of winning promotion through the playoffs after the loss to Ayr.

However, the Dundee boss points to the performance at the Indodrill as proof there is enough at Dens Park to get the job done.

“There is enough spirit and more than enough quality,” he added.

“There is never a question about that. It doesn’t get much harder than coming here and I really mean that.

“Alloa make it hard and Peter Grant has them playing well. But we stood tall and won the game and deserved the win.

“The last time we were here we were behind and Charlie Adam pulled us out a hole.

“I’ll have a better sleep than I had after the Ayr game, that’s for sure. I have barely slept since Tuesday night.

“I am delighted with the win. It puts those around us under pressure.

“It is all in our hands but we need consistency and belief and that kind of performance.”