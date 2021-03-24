Dundee’s postponed Ayr and Dunfermline clashes re-arranged

Dundee have had two more midweek Championship dates added to their diary.

Trips to Ayr United and Dunfermline were re-arranged due to the Scottish Cup and wintry weather.

The Dark Blues will now travel to face the Honest Men on Tuesday, April 6, kick-off 7pm.

That was after the original clash was put back due to the Dundee v St Johnstone Scottish Cup match taking its place on April 3.

Snow put paid to their visit to Dunfermline’s East End Park at the start of February.

That game between two play-off rivals will now be a week after the Ayr clash, kicking off at 7pm on Tuesday, April 13.

That leaves Dundee’s run-in looking like this:

Sat March 27 Dunfermline (h)

Sat April 3 St Johnstone (h) – Scottish Cup

Tues April 6 Ayr United (a)

Sat April 10 Greenock Morton (h)

Tues April 13 Dunfermline (a)

Sat April 17 Inverness CT (a)

Sat April 24 Raith (h)

Fri April 30 Queen of the South (a)