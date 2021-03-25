Dundee boss James McPake insists recent form counts for nothing as he calls for big performance against Dunfermline

Dunfermline may have only scored one goal in their last four but Dundee boss James McPake rejects any illusion that there is a good time to face the Pars.

The two play-off contenders go head to head in front of the TV cameras on Saturday night knowing victory would mean more than just three points heading into the business end of the season.

The Pars’ recent form doesn’t make great reading – just three wins in their last 11 – while Dundee’s form markedly better, with three wins in their last nine.

However, they are feeling much better about themselves after convincingly seeing off Alloa last time out.

McPake, though, insists recent form won’t count for anything once the game kicks off.

“Dave Mackay saw them on Saturday and I watched them on Tuesday night,” said McPake.

“Those results weren’t in their favour but there was enough there in those games to know that if we are not at it, they will punish us more than a lot of teams in this league.

“So I would be reluctant to say any time is a good time to face a team with that quality in them.

“We just need to make it about us and perform on the night.

“If we do that we will give ourselves the best chance of getting three points and climbing the league.”

‘We need to deliver’

He added: “First and foremost, you need to get yourself right.

“Apart from Hearts at the start of the season, I don’t think any of us have put a consistent run together.

“If that had been the case, then we could be sitting here challenging them but at the moment, they are well out in front.

“We need to make sure for Dundee’s sake that the consistency of performance is there and we are getting three points.

“It is a big game and it is one we need to deliver in. We believe we have the quality here to go and hurt any team in this league if we perform – we have shown that.

“We will have to be really good on the night.”

Injury update

Meanwhile, Fin Robertson will have surgery next week to fix the injured ankle that has ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

The 18-year-old is expected to recover in time for pre-season.

There is better news for injured pair Jordan McGhee (shoulder) and Alex Jakubiak (thigh), however.

And Osman Sow and Liam Fontaine, who missed the win at Alloa, are both back available.

McPake said: “Finlay Robertson will have surgery next week on his ankle.

“He’ll be out for three months but will be back for pre-season.

“It is unfortunate and we are gutted for him.

“Injuries are part and parcel of football but it is a wee challenge for him which I am sure he will come through with flying colours.

“Jordan McGhee has had some good news from the specialist.

“He is probably three weeks away from full training, playing type stuff. That’s a bonus for us.

“Alex Jakubiak is also doing end-stage stuff while Osman Sow and Liam Fontaine are both back training.”

Dunfermline themselves have doubts over defender Paul Watson – a scorer the last time the teams met – and Ryan Dow with the two former Dundee United men missing out recently.