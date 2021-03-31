Dundee v St Johnstone: Where on TV can you watch Saturday’s all-Tayside Scottish Cup clash?

Dundee and St Johnstone face off in the third round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The Tayside teams have not met in any competition since April 2019 – and not in the Scottish Cup since 1985.

The Dark Blues triumphed 2-1 in a replay at Dens Park after a 1-1 draw at Muirton Park in that last knockout meeting between the sides.

But with Saints riding high after lifting the Betfred Cup and claiming a top six Premiership place, the Perth side are the bookmakers’ favourites to progress this time around.

What TV channel is Dundee v St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup third round on?

Supporters cannot watch the match on mainstream TV as it was not picked by the BBC or Premier Sports for broadcast.

However, Dundee are offering a pay per view (PPV) stream to fans of both sides on DeeTV, at a price of £12.50.

Supporters wishing to buy a match pass must visit Dundee’s PPV website at: https://ppv.dundeefc.co.uk/register

What time does coverage start?

DeeTV coverage begins at 2.20pm, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

© SNS Group

What has been said in the build-up?

Dundee assistant Dave Mackay: “It is a wee break away from the league campaign, where we are coming into the business end with only six games remaining.

“We have a week to build up against a team who are flying and have just won a cup and got into the top six on the last day. They will be confident but it is a game we feel we can win.

“You see the results of the past when teams have got to finals or managed to go on and win.

“Hibs were a Championship club, albeit a massive club, when they won it, Falkirk were in the final as a Championship team and Queen of the South, as well, have been there over the last 10 or 15 years.

© Gordon Robbie

“If you get a little bit of fortune and you play well, then you never know.”

Mackay added: “Even going back to St Johnstone winning the cup this season, I was at their last 16 game versus Dunfermline and although they were the better team, they only managed to sneak through on penalties.

“The draw then opened up and before you know it St Johnstone had won a trophy.

“We are in it and we want to go as far as we can. The first step is to take care of our job on Saturday and put on a good performance against St Johnstone.”