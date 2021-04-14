Kenny Miller lauds ‘fantastic’ Paul McGowan effort and lays out Dundee playoff ‘agenda’

Kenny Miller has revealed that 10,000 miles and an 11-hour time difference did not stop him from lapping up Paul McGowan’s recent wonder-goal against Ayr United.

The former Dundee and Scotland striker is currently serving on Carl Robinson’s coaching staff at A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers, where ex-Dee man Graham Dorrans is also thriving.

While catching live action is a logistical nightmare, Miller keeps abreast of the results at Dens Park, having scored eight goals in 35 outings for the club when they were relegated from the Premiership in the 2018/19 campaign.

“I keep in touch with all of Dundee’s results, albeit I don’t see as much footage as I’d like,” Miller told BBC Scotland. “But I actually did manage to see Paul McGowan’s goal against Ayr when I was scrolling through my Instagram.

“What a fantastic finish that was by wee Gowser!

“And the playoffs are going to be really interesting. Neil McCann has done some brilliant work at Inverness and has managed to get them right in the mix too.

“But Dundee are a big club and – at a minimum – should be in the playoffs. They’ve invested in that squad and it will undoubtedly be on their agenda to go up through that avenue.”

A brief stint at Partick Thistle followed Miller’s Dundee departure in 2019 before he embarked on his coaching adventure Down Under.

But he makes no qualms about his desire to manage in Scotland – and succeed in the dugout – in the future.

“There’s absolutely no doubt I’ll be back,” added Miller. “I miss home. I miss the scrutiny and the pressure, which I love.

“I loved the pressure of needing to win a game and now – as a coach – needing to bring your a-game every week.

On the best goals you will see all season by @wswanderersfc midfielder Graham Dorrans. A run from midfield, got lucky with a ricochet, then spots the keeper off his line to make it 1-1 The captain leads by example and gets his first goal in Australia. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚽️🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/6mwlx0X28V — ScotsAbroadPod (@ScotsAbroadPod) February 6, 2021

“I’m hungry and I have ambitions to make that step when the time is right.

“I’m a winner and I want to play a part in a successful team. I was like that as a player and I still want that as a coach, so I’m really enjoying the role down here and fully focused and committed to making it a success.”