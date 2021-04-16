Dundee announce departure of defender Jordon Forster

Defender Jordon Forster has left Dundee after almost two years at Dens Park, the club have announced.

The former Hibs man played 32 times for the Dark Blues after signing in the summer of 2019.

His last appearance came as a second-half substitute against Arbroath on January 22 and he made just one league start this season.

A broken foot suffered in the 6-2 defeat to Hearts derailed the start of the campaign for Forster.

However, he was largely frozen out on his return to fitness, making just two substitute appearances and one start against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Cup.

Last season the 27-year-old featured 27 times for the Dark Blues, scoring once – a winner in a 1-0 victory over Queen of the South at Palmerston.

Forster won the Championship while at Easter Road and has had loan spells with Berwick Rangers, East Fife and Plymouth as well as two years at Cheltenham Town.