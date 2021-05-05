Where Dundee, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline fans will be able to watch the SPFL Premiership playoff semi-final following new TV deal

The Premiership playoff semi-final between Dundee and either Raith Rovers or Dunfermline will be screened live on BBC Scotland as part of a new TV contract.

The SPFL have struck a five-year deal with the national broadcaster to show the quarter-final and semi-final showdowns going forward, while Sky Sports will retain the rights to the final.

As part of the agreement, the BBC will have coverage of this season’s semi-final, with the first leg on May 12, following by the return match on May 15.

Dundee are already assured their place in that game, having finished second in the Championship. Their opponents will be decided on Saturday when Dunfermline travel to Stark’s Park, with that tie delicately balanced at 0-0.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The SPFL playoffs have added plenty of drama and excitement since they were introduced at the start of the 2013/14 season.

“It is fantastic news for Scottish Football that the BBC has acquired these rights for the next five years with this long-term deal.

“This season’s live Friday evening matches on BBC Scotland have brought an exceptional level and quality of coverage to a dramatic and eventful Championship season. The BBC’s commitment to Scottish football is further evidence of the game’s enduring popularity and appeal in this country.

“We very much look forward to continuing our partnership with the team at the BBC to put the spotlight on everything that makes Scottish football great.”