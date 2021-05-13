Dundee star Charlie Adam in running for PFA Scotland Championship Player of the Year award

Charlie Adam has bagged a nomination for the PFA Scotland Championship Player of the Year award.

The Dundee star made the four-man shortlist – voted for by their fellow players – along with Liam Boyce and Craig Gordon of Hearts and Regan Hendry of Raith Rovers.

Adam and Hendry will go head-to-head at Dens Park on Saturday as the Dark Blues attempt to secure their place in the Premiership play-off finals.

The Dee hold a 3-0 lead from their first leg clash with Rovers on Wednesday night, when Adam produced two assists in a top class display.

His performance led Raith boss John McGlynn to hail the former Liverpool, Stoke City, Rangers and Scotland man’s “magic wand” of a left foot.

'What a ball and what a finish!' 🙌 Watch Charlie Adam lay it on a plate for Jordan McGhee to open the scoring for Dundee 👇 pic.twitter.com/J0N2a7u0qy — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) May 12, 2021

The Dundee-born star has racked up 29 appearances for his hometown club this season, despite enduring a Covid-19-induced spell on the sidelines, scoring six goals along the way.