Dundee star Charlie Adam in running for PFA Scotland Championship Player of the Year award

By Sean Hamilton
May 13 2021, 11.13am Updated: May 13 2021, 11.23am
Charlie Adam has been recognised by his fellow Championship players.

Charlie Adam has bagged a nomination for the PFA Scotland Championship Player of the Year award.

The Dundee star made the four-man shortlist – voted for by their fellow players – along with Liam Boyce and Craig Gordon of Hearts and Regan Hendry of Raith Rovers.

Adam and Hendry will go head-to-head at Dens Park on Saturday as the Dark Blues attempt to secure their place in the Premiership play-off finals.

The Dee hold a 3-0 lead from their first leg clash with Rovers on Wednesday night, when Adam produced two assists in a top class display.

His performance led Raith boss John McGlynn to hail the former Liverpool, Stoke City, Rangers and Scotland man’s “magic wand” of a left foot.

The Dundee-born star has racked up 29 appearances for his hometown club this season, despite enduring a Covid-19-induced spell on the sidelines, scoring six goals along the way.

