Osman Sow reveals Dundee play-offs dream is fuelled by St Mirren v Dundee United shootout agony

Osman Sow admits the agony of losing in the play-offs with Dundee United is driving him on to succeed at Dens.

The Swedish striker was part of the Tangerines squad that failed to win promotion after losing a penalty shoot-out against St Mirren two years ago.

Sow was one of the players who missed a spot-kick that fateful day but now he is determined to banish those demons by helping Dundee go up.

The Dark Blues are in pole position to make it through to the Premiership play-off final after beating Raith Rovers 3-0 at Stark’s Park in midweek with Sow netting the third goal on the night.

However, the former Hearts front man insists there is still a lot of work to be done this evening in the second leg at Dens.

The 31-year-old said: “It was a great performance from the boys against Raith but it’s over and done with now and our focus is on this game. We need to put in another big performance.

“It is only half-time in the tie and this is a new game. It starts 0-0 and we have hope.

“It would be a huge achievement if we could get promoted and we still have it in our own hands.

“First things first, we need to handle the business to give ourselves the opportunity to think about promotion. It would be a great achievement.”

Sow added: “Of course, losing in the play-off with Dundee United drives me on to do well here. We have it in our own hands and hopefully we have three games to go.

“Only one matters at the moment however. You have ups and downs in your football career and in life – hopefully this is an up.”

No new contracts talks

If Dundee do ultimately win promotion, Sow is certain the players at Dens can handle the step up.

However, with his deal ending soon, he admits he does not know where he will be playing his football next season.

He added: “I’m out of contract in the summer. I haven’t talked to anyone about a new contract. Right now, we’re just trying to finish the job and focus on the game against Raith.

“Hopefully we will have another two games to focus on and then we can perhaps talk about the contract.

“At the moment, I’m enjoying my time here. But I don’t even want to open those thoughts at the moment. Right now, I am focusing on trying to get the job done.

“I feel as though we have a squad that is capable of competing against Premiership teams. Without a doubt.”