James McPake reveals Dundee injury status ahead of crucial play-off final first leg

Dundee boss James McPake says he has almost a full squad to choose from as he plots the Premiership downfall of Kilmarnock.

The Dark Blues host Tommy Wright’s side in the first leg of the play-off final tonight knowing they are only two games away from a return to the top flight.

Long-term absentees Jack Hamilton and Fin Robertson are out but the big concern for Dees heading into the contest was the fitness of defensive duo Liam Fontaine and Jordan Marshall.

Both have been nursing hamstring problems of late – left-back Marshall has been out for five weeks while Fontaine limped off in the semi-final first leg.

Neither were risked by McPake in the second leg against Raith Rovers, though both have been training.

The Dens boss said: “Everybody’s good. Fontaine and Marshall have been training and we’ve no new concerns from last Thursday. We’ve almost a full squad.

“I was holding Fontaine back. Marsh, kind of, but it was more trying to control his workload more without risking him in a game.

“We wanted to get the high speed running into him because that’s what his game is about.

“That’s where his injuries usually come from, so we tried to do that in a controlled way.

“We had a 3-0 cushion and were confident going into the game. We weren’t going to risk Fontaine because we knew we’d have him back for Thursday’s game.

“It’s great to have a full squad to choose from. Jack Hamilton and Fin Robertson are the two senior ones who are missing at the minute but apart from that, everyone is healthy and can play and be on the pitch.”

Big-game experience

The Dark Blues head into the double-header in good heart after an impressive run of form saw them finish second on the final day of the Championship.

Though defeat to Raith last time out ended their nine-match unbeaten streak, the confidence built up won’t be dulled.

And McPake says the experience scattered throughout his squad will ensure that is the case.

He added: “It’s a boost for our team any time they turn round and look at each other.

“Paul McGowan scored a penalty in front of 50,000 people at Hampden, a full house, in a semi-final against Celtic.

“Shaun Byrne’s won in the playoffs with Livingston. Jason Cummings and Liam Fontaine played in the cup final when Hibs hadn’t won the cup.

“I’ve been at Hibs and I know how important that game was for them.

“Charlie Adam is an exceptional talent and an exceptional player. He’s got real, real experience of high pressure games.

“When you look about our squad, and you see the names of the players in there, then you’re glad they’re standing beside you.”