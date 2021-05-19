Wednesday, May 19th 2021 Show Links
PODCAST: Charlie Adam or Kyle Lafferty – which talisman will guide their team to play-off victory?

By Eric Nicolson
May 19 2021, 4.40pm
© SNS GroupDundee skipper Charlie Adam.
Dundee United’s season is over but Dundee’s is now reaching its moment of truth.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton, Alan Temple and Eric Nicolson discuss the uncertainty at Tannadice and the chances of the Dark Blues joining them in the Premiership.

Also on the agenda are Stevie Crawford and Dunfermline’s search for a new manager.

