Charlie Adam dedicates Dundee play-off triumph to Kevin McDonald ahead of ex-Dundee star’s kidney transplant

Charlie Adam has dedicated Dundee’s top-flight return to Kevin McDonald as the former Dark Blues star prepares to undergo a kidney transplant on Friday.

Fulham star McDonald has been battling kidney disease for the last 14 months and will undergo surgery on Friday after an organ donation from his elder brother Fraser.

And Adam devoted Dundee’s promotion to the Scottish Premiership to McDonald moments after helping them secure a 4-2 aggregate play-off win over Kilmarnock.

“I want to dedicate this promotion to Kevin McDonald, who is a former player of Dundee and is going to go in and have a kidney transplant this week,” Adam told Sky Sports.

“I want to dedicate that him. As footballers you go through tough times, so Kevin if you are watching: ‘That’s for you pal.'”

🗣 "I've taken my boyhood club back to the Premiership… there will be plenty of tears" 🗣 "I also want to dedicate this promotion to Kevin McDonald who has a kidney transplant next week" Charlie Adam on Dundee's promotion 👏 | #TheDee

McDonald took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal he was undergoing surgery to avoid being place on dialysis.

On his Instagram story, he wrote: “For those wondering where things are at regarding my health.

“I am due to have my kidney transplant this Friday donated by my brother.

“I will update you all on my recovery. Thanks as always for your support throughout.”

McDonald has been capped five times by Scotland since he was handed his debut by Alex McLeish in 2018.

Meanwhile, Adam couldn’t contain his delight at achieving his goal of helping his childhood club get back to the top of Scottish football.

Adam made a shock move north to Dark Blues last summer having spent eleven years in England at Liverpool, Stoke City, Blackpool and Reading.

“It’s something I’m really proud of,” said Adam who has 26 Scotland caps. “To captain and and take my boyhood club back to the Premier League was what I set out to do. I’m glad I’ve managed to do that.

“There will be plenty of tears. I want to thank my family and friends who have supported me. It’s been a great time.