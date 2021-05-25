Wednesday, May 26th 2021 Show Links
Dundee star Jason Cummings in Instagram nod to classic Only Fools and Horses scene after chandelier celebration

By Reporter
May 25 2021, 4.04pm Updated: May 25 2021, 8.13pm
© Sportsphoto Ltd./AllstarOnly Fools' Rodney, Del Boy and Granddad played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, David Jason and the late Lennard Pearce.
Dundee star Jason Cummings has laughed off his chandelier celebration with a nod to a classic Only Fools and Horses scene.

Following the Dark Blues’ play-off triumph over Kilmarnock, a video emerged on Twitter showing the striker swinging from a chandelier during the post-match party.

Dundee's Jason Cummings (R) and Christie Elliott at full time.
Hours later on his own Instagram story, Cummings posted a picture of Trotter brothers Del Boy and Rodney (David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst) taken shortly before their own light mishap.

The 1982 Only Fools episode “A Touch of Glass” – watched by over 10 million viewers – saw the duo and Granddad con their way into a chandelier cleaning job at a country mansion before it all went wrong.

Cummings posted an image of the famous scene.

The scene has over 2 million views on YouTube and is regularly voted amongst the funniest in British TV comedy history, with Dee joker in the pack Cummings clearly a fan.

Meanwhile, Dundee boss James McPake insists there will be no summer overhaul at Dens Park.

He said: “We will strengthen but I want to be loyal to the ones here because they’ve been fantastic for the football club.

“We have a fantastic group of players and fantastic people at the club. It’s a fantastic time to be at this club.

“We will strengthen because it’s a tougher league but I want to be loyal.”

