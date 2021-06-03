Dundee squad update: Goalkeepers Jack Hamilton and Calum Ferrie exit

Dundee have released goalkeepers Jack Hamilton and Calum Ferrie after their contracts expired.

Both played a part in the Dark Blues’ promotion campaign but are now searching for new clubs.

In a statement, the club also confirmed the departure of Osman Sow “to join a team overseas”.

Loanees Jonathan Afolabi and Nicholas Hamilton have returned to their parent clubs, Celtic and York9 respectively.

While young players Michael Cunningham, Kyle Fleming, Louis Joyce, Finn Kemlo, Adam Mansouri and Grady McGrath have also left.

Jack Hamilton

Former Scotland squad keeper Hamilton spent three years at Dens Park after moving from Hearts in 2018.

He had played 63 times for the Jambos and represented Scotland at every age level between U/15s and U/21s before being called up to the full national squad in 2016.

Signed by Neil McCann for an undisclosed fee, Hamilton would feature 17 times in the Premiership for the Dark Blues.

A mistake on his league debut that gifted St Mirren the winning goal got things off to a bad start for the goalie.

However, he would go on to keep goal 60 times for the Dark Blues, including making 13 appearances last term.

The 27-year-old was the club’s first-choice between November and March but dropped to the bench for the final part of the season with Adam Legzdins in goal.

His last match came against his old club Hearts at Tynecastle, as the eventual Championship winners took all three points with a 2-1 victory.

Calum Ferrie

Ferrie also played his part last season, keeping a clean sheet against Morton in October.

The 22-year-old spent five years at Dens Park, having joined the club as a youth player in 2016 following his departure from Port Vale.

He made his league debut for the club late on against Rangers at Ibrox in a 4-0 defeat in 2018, replacing the injured Elliott Parish.

A regular in the U/20 side, Ferrie also had a successful loan spell at Stirling Albion – signed by current Dens assistant manager Dave Mackay.

Ferrie won both the Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year award for his performances for the Binos in League Two.

After returning to the first team in the Challenge Cup against Elgin City in 2019, Ferrie got his chance in the league last term.

He kept Ton out in the second Championship match of the season before featuring against Raith Rovers and Alloa in coming fixtures.

Both ended in draws with Ferrie not losing a match while in goal for the Dark Blues last season.

After the arrival of Legzdins in November, Ferrie found himself relegated to third choice.

He’ll now be on the lookout for a new club.

Jonathan Afolabi

Celtic striker Afolabi arrived at Dens Park last summer having impressed while on loan at Dunfermline the previous season.

The Republic of Ireland U/21 international showed his talent with a fine goal in pre-season before netting his first competitive goal in October.

Afolabi had made his Dundee debut from the bench in the 6-2 defeat at Hearts and did enough to earn a start against Ton.

He scored what would prove the only goal of the game and would go on to score three more times for the Dark Blues.

A pressure penalty to secure a 3-1 win over Hearts in January was followed by a stoppage-time equaliser against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Cup.

His last goal for the club came in a 3-0 win at Ayr United in April before he made his final appearance at Inverness in April.

Afolabi made 22 appearances for Dundee, scoring four times.