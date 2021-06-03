Dundee and Arbroath fans prove it’s good talk on Walk and Blether mental health trek from Dens to Gayfield

Walking from Dundee to Arbroath you’d reckon the focus of your exertions would be pertaining to matters more physical than mental, wouldn’t you?

To name but a few, loupin’ feet, achy backs and ballistic blisters are endured on the long road from city to coast.

Trust me, I felt them all on Walk and Blether’s near-18 mile trek from Dens Park to Gayfield – and I called it a day at Carnoustie!

I joined the city mental health group, set up by Dundee