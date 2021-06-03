Thursday, June 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee and Arbroath fans prove it’s good talk on Walk and Blether mental health trek from Dens to Gayfield

By Calum Woodger
June 3 2021, 5.00pm
© Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.ukThe Walk and Blether group set off from Dundee's home ground - Dens Park.
The Walk and Blether group set off from Dundee's home ground - Dens Park.

Walking from Dundee to Arbroath you’d reckon the focus of your exertions would be pertaining to matters more physical than mental, wouldn’t you?

To name but a few, loupin’ feet, achy backs and ballistic blisters are endured on the long road from city to coast.

Trust me, I felt them all on Walk and Blether’s near-18 mile trek from Dens Park to Gayfield – and I called it a day at Carnoustie!

I joined the city mental health group, set up by Dundee

