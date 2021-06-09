Dundee and Raith Rovers dominate the SPFL Championship team of the year with three players apiece included.

The Dee produced a superb second half of the season and, although they finished 12 points adrift of the Jambos, won promotion through the playoffs by defeating Kilmarnock in the final.

And a Dark Blue trio have been recognised for their contribution to that success, with Charlie Adam, Paul McMullan and Lee Ashcroft all selected in the side.

Ex-Rangers, Liverpool and Scotland star Adam, 35, notched seven goals in 32 games following his return north of the border, while Paul McMullan was a revelation after arriving, initially on loan, from city rivals Dundee United in January.

Ashcroft, as well as being a rock in the heart of defence, found the net seven times as he discovered a prolific streak.

Rovers, who upset the odds by finishing third in the Championship before losing out against Dundee in the playoffs, have also been rewarded.

Reghan Tumilty, Kieran MacDonald and Regan Hendry all got the nod.

🏆 #SPFL Championship Team of the Season 2020/21 📄 Read more about each selection here 👉 https://t.co/C6m0k6RhNw Who would be in your #ChampTOTS? Drop your line-ups in the replies below! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/g4cx4t6Av8 — SPFL (@spfl) June 9, 2021

Hendry is out of contract this summer and, with strong interest in the Premiership and south of the border, looks increasingly likely to exit Stark’s Park following a sensational 2020/21, during which he was the heartbeat of a classy Rovers outfit.

MacDonald and Tumilty, meanwhile, provided incessant attacking raids from full-back and were another key facet of John McGlynn’s free-flowing, attacking ensemble.

Hearts contributed Craig Gordon and Liam Boyce to the team, with Dan Mackay (Inverness, now Hibs), Ayo Obileye (Queen of the South, now Livingston) and Connor Shields (Queen of the South, now Motherwell) making up the starting eleven.