Dundee FC send teen pair Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan on loan to Peterhead

By Sean Hamilton
June 17 2021, 1.50pm Updated: June 17 2021, 1.55pm
Dundee youngsters Lyall Cameron (left) and Josh Mulligan are going out on loan.

Dundee kids Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have re-joined Peterhead on loan.

Cameron and Mulligan (both 18) have penned season-long agreements with the Blue Toon, where they will be mentored by Jim McInally.

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron in action against Forfar for Peterhead.

Attacking midfielder Cameron spent the first half of last season on loan at Balmoor, scoring three times in 15 appearances.

Fellow midfielder Mulligan was also sent to Peterhead last season but managed just nine minutes of his first match – against Dundee United in the Betfred Cup – before sustaining a campaign-ending injury.

Both Dark Blues youngsters will be looking to pick up valuable first team experience under former Dundee United and Dundee man McInally at Peterhead, who finished seventh in League One last season.

