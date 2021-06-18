England v Scotland: Charlie Adam calls on Steve Clarke to give Billy Gilmour Euro 2020 debut from the start at Wembley tonight

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam has called on Steve Clarke to let Billy Gilmour loose on England tonight from the start.

The Tartan Army have travelled to London in their droves for this evening’s massive Euro 2020 clash, despite many not having tickets.

And all eyes will be on the starting XI chosen by Clarke as he searches for the formula that can keep Scotland in the tournament.

An opening 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic leaves the Scots’ chances of progressing into the knockout rounds in a precarious position heading to Wembley.

Whether Kieran Tierney returns or not will be the first thought on the minds of Scotland fans tonight.

However, Adam says it’s time for 20-year-old Gilmour to get his chance after he was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Champions League last month.

The midfielder made his Scotland debut in a warm-up game against the Netherlands before again coming off the bench against Luxembourg a few days later.

Adam, though, wants to see him in from the start at Wembley tonight.

“He’s a wonderful player,” Adam told the BBC.

“We’re going to be under a bit of pressure tonight and he’s one that can get on the ball, take it from defenders and get us up the pitch.

“England will have a lot of the ball but, when we do have it, it’s important we can keep it but also stretch England.

“That will allow Che Adams – who I think will start – to run at Stones and Mings, if they play.”

‘I’m proud of these lads’

Dundee star Adam, who won 26 caps between 2007 and 2015, says a draw would be a good result for Clarke’s side this evening.

That would set up a do-or-die clash with Croatia on Tuesday night at Hampden.

Four points is likely to be enough to book a place in the last 16, however defeat tonight would leave Scotland on the brink of elimination.

Adam, though, insists win, lose or draw tonight and Tuesday, he’s proud to watch Scotland at a major tournament again.

“I would be delighted with a draw,” he added.

“It then gives us a great chance to beat Croatia on Tuesday night.

“As a Scotland fan, we all want to see us win but I’m proud of these lads for bringing our national team back into a major tournament.

“The buzz around the country – if it wasn’t a pandemic, we’d probably have 50,000 there tonight.

“If we don’t win a game, I’m still proud as a former Scotland player and as a fan.

“Even when we got beat the other night I was proud of the performance. The chances we created, four or five, we haven’t done for a long time.

“The players will give everything they can to get through but if we don’t, it’s a learning curve for the national team.

“The lads will learn from it and they’ll get the buzz and boost to go and qualify for Qatar and other major tournaments.”