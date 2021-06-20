Dundee near loan deal for Luton Town defender

Luton Town defender Corey Panter will join Dundee for pre-season training on Monday with the view to signing a loan deal.

The English Championship side announced the 20-year-old defender had signed a development contract at Kenilworth Road.

Following that he is heading north to join James McPake’s Dark Blues this week hoping to gain first-team experience.

Panter has risen through the ranks of the Hatters after joining them 12 years ago.

And has spent time on loan at non-league sides Hendon and Biggleswade Town.

✍ We are delighted to announce that Corey Panter has put pen to paper on a new development contract with the Hatters! The young defender will head north tomorrow to begin pre-season training at Dundee, with a view to a potential loan. Well done @PanterCorey 👊#COYH — LutonTown (@LutonTown) June 19, 2021

Panter can play left-back or in central defence and aims to bolster the Dundee squad ahead of their Premiership return.

Luton academy’s head of coaching Adrian Forbes said: “Myself, the manager (Nathan Jones) and Andy Awford (academy manager) have all had several chats with [Corey] around what we felt he needed to get stronger at, and the areas we felt he needed to develop.

“He showed a real attitude, work-rate, desire and passion to improve on those areas.

“Not going out on loan and working with him on a daily basis has allowed us to work on those areas.

“It is definitely something that has now seen him in the position where we felt he needed to work on.

“He has improved on them but it is important he now has a good pre-season and continues to develop.”

We look forward to welcoming Corey to pre-season training on Monday #thedee https://t.co/pYmIWMi1To — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 19, 2021

Panter played for Hendon in the Southern League Premier Division South – the seventh level of English football – at the start of the 2019/20 season.

There he played six times, scoring once, before joining Biggleswade Town in November 2019 on a short loan deal.

Yet to feature for Luton’s first team Panter is keen to pick up much-needed first-team experience at Dens Park.