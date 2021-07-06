Dundee 3-0 Leyton Orient: Another win for the Dark Blues to send 500 Dees home happy

Dundee kept the winning feeling coming as they defeated Leyton Orient 3-0 at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues took on the English League Two side in their second friendly of pre-season with 500 home fans in attendance.

And, despite the relentless rain, the spectators enjoyed what they saw as goals from Paul McGowan, Alex Jakubiak and Lee Ashcroft sealed victory.

Positive start

The Dark Blues began the game with Cammy Kerr at left-back and a young midfield of Fin Robertson and Max Anderson joining skipper Charlie Adam in the middle.

Alex Jakubiak again started up front and he created the opening goal after five minutes, nicking possession on the edge of the Orient box. The ball fell for Paul McGowan to curl perfectly into the top corner.

The Dark Blues had the better of the opening half but Orient had their moments, too. The visitors’ best chance came when Paul Smyth raced through only to fire wide from the edge of the area.

Just before the half-hour mark Jakubiak got round goalkeeper Sam Sargeant but saw his shot deflect off a defender’s leg and onto the crossbar.

Quickfire second-half

Seconds after the restart Dundee were 2-0 up and it was Jakubiak this time finding the net. Substitute Jordan Marshall set up the goal with his first touch, rolling an inviting low ball across the area for the striker to finish.

Two minutes later it was 3-0 as Orient failed to clear a corner kick. Adam sent the ball back in and Lee Ashcroft placed into the corner with the visitors appealing for offside.

Orient thought they had scored through Aaron Drinan on 56 minutes as he beat Adam Legzdins only to see Ashcroft deny the striker with a remarkable clearance. Getting his head to the shot, the defender diverted the ball off the inside of his own post and out.

On the hour mark, the visitors brought on all nine subs before Dundee brought on six of their own on 69 minutes with trialist Corey Panter in at centre-back.

Shortly after that Jordan McGhee raced in behind only to skew his left-foot shot wide of the post.

On 78 minutes he would have another chance to add to the scoreline but shot straight at Rhys Byrne and the match ended 3-0 to James McPake’s side.

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Elliott, Fontaine (Sweeney 69), Ashcroft (Trialist 69), Kerr (Marshall 46), Robertson (Trialist 81), Anderson (Byrne 69), Adam (McDaid 69), McGowan (Trialist 81), McMullan (McCowan 69), Jakubiak (McGhee 69).

Subs not used: Sharp.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant (Byrne 61), Wood (Kwatchey 61), Cisse (Eaton 61), Happe (Ogie 61), Smyth (Sweeney 61), Clay (Sodje 61), Drinan (Papadopoulos 61), Pratley (Tanga 61), Sotiriou (Nkrumah 61), Young, Kyprianou.

Referee: Grant Irvine