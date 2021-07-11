Dundee complete loan signing of Luton Town defender ahead of Premier Sports Cup opener

Dundee have snapped up Luton Town prospect Corey Panter on a season-long loan following a successful trial period.

Panter, 20, has been training with the Dark Blues in recent weeks and turned in fine displays in friendly outings against Forfar, Leyton Orient and West Ham.

And it was confirmed on Sunday that a deal has been struck which will see the versatile defender remain with the club for the 2021/22 campaign.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Corey Panter on loan from Luton Town, subject to international clearance

Subject to international clearance, Panter could make his competitive debut for the Dee when their Premier Sports campaign kicks off against Brora Rangers on Tuesday.

“We have a relationship with someone at Luton and we were keen to have a look at Corey,” said McPake, earlier in pre-season. “We have been impressed.”

Panter has risen through the ranks of the Hatters during 12 years with the Championship club and is no stranger to a loan stints, having turned out for non-league sides Hendon and Biggleswade Town.

Discussing Panter’s progress last month, Luton academy’s head of coaching Adrian Forbes outlined what they hope the player will gain from his move to Dens Park.

“Myself, the manager [Nathan Jones] and Andy Awford [academy manager] all had several chats with Corey around what we felt he needed to get stronger at,” said Forbes.

“Not going out on loan, and working with him on a daily basis, allowed us to work on those areas. He showed a real attitude, work-rate, desire and passion to improve on those areas.

“But it is important he now has a good pre-season and continues to develop.”

Dundee have already added Paul McMullan, Luke McCowan and Ryan Sweeney to their ranks this summer, while experienced striker Cillian Sheridan is on trial.