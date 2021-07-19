Dundee sign former Manchester City goalkeeper Ian Lawlor

Dundee have announced the signing of former Manchester City goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

The 26-year-old Irishman joins the Dark Blues on a two-year deal after a trial period with the club.

Dens boss James McPake was in the lookout for competition for No 1 Adam Legzdins after the departures of Jack Hamilton and Calum Ferrie last season.

Lawlor arrives after leaving Doncaster Rovers this summer and is a former Republic of Ireland U/21 international.

He spent last season on loan at Oldham Athletic in English League Two, playing 39 times as the Latics finished 18th.

After beginning his career at Manchester City, Lawlor joined Doncaster in 2017 where he played 85 times.